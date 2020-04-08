Two Hull men were arrested last week following a domestic dispute involving alcohol and multiple guns at a home on Hwy. 72 West.
Jyme Birt Noble, 34, was arrested on one count of battery and James Adam Young, 48, was charged with aggravated assault.
Deputy Austin Shubert was dispatched to the scene and while on his way dispatch advised him that one of those involved (Noble) had left the scene after possible shots were fired.
Shubert and two other officers arrived and found a black motorcycle on its side in the front yard and met Young and a woman on the front porch.
Young was upset and had been drinking according to the report. Sgt. Jason Gaddy retrieved three firearms from Young’s bedroom but Noble was not on scene.
Young said that he and Noble were drinking and shooting multiple weapons on the front porch and stopped to go inside to get more alcohol when Noble began to hit him, striking him in the face and also threw a glass bottle on the floor causing it to shatter and cut Young’s foot. Young told officers he was “not going to be disrespected in his own home” and grabbed an AR15 rifle and chased Noble into the front yard firing several shots. He said he then grabbed a shotgun, firing in Noble’s direction as he was on his motorcycle trying to leave.
The officers found shell casings around the porch. The motorcycle engine was cold, Shubert noted, and Young confirmed that the incident happened over an hour before.
Shubert heard noises coming from the woods as they interviewed Young and found Noble on his knees about 50 feet into the wood line. He was so intoxicated he could barely stand and had to be escorted out of the woods, according to the report. He was unable to answer questions due to his level of intoxication. EMS was called to check on him and both men were transported to jail.
In another arrest, Christopher Terrell Brown, 32, of Athens, was charged with one count of felony first-degree burglary after he allegedly burglarized a home on Virginia Lane taking a flat screen TV, several gold chains and a video gaming machine.
Other arrests on file this week included:
•John Matthew Honea, 36, Winterville, violation of Family Violence Order.
•Johnny Stewart Johnson, 40, Danielsville, failure to maintain lane, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first responder, theft by receiving stolen property and a probation violation.
•Tiffany Kayla Kubitzky, 31, Athens, drug-related objects and possession, manufacture, distribution, etc. Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
•Timothy Kevin Kubitzky, 52, Athens, adult restraint law seat belt, drug-related objects, expired vehicle tag or decal, no insurance and possession, manufacture, distribution, etc. Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
•Roy Reece, III, 38, Hull, drug-related objects and possession, manufacture, distribution, etc., Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
