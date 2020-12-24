One arrest has been made in connection to the string of car break ins and thefts in the county last week.
Austin Tyrone Horn, 17, of Hull, was charged with possession of pistol or revolver by person under age 18, nine counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony and seven counts of felony theft by taking. Captain Jimmy Patton said the incidents remain under investigation and no further information was available as of press time.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Denise Renae Dolland, 49, Danielsville, hold for Columbus PD.
•Shondra Marie Howard, 43, of Athens, was charged with theft by shoplifting after she reportedly stole $200 worth of meat and other items from Ingles.
•Kimberly Michelle Mapp, 36, Martin, failure to appear (felony).
•Melvin Todd Minish, 41, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Charles Edward Niles, 58, Athens, probation violation.
•Angela Marie Nunamaker, 39, Danielsville, probation violation and felony theft by taking.
•Jason Thomas Stowe, 42, Canon, driving while license suspended or revoked and DUI/alcohol and habitual violator.
•Crystal Dawn Watkins, 36, Lavonia, aggravated stalking, battery family violence and simple battery.
•Anthony Tarrell Hall, 36, Athens, adult restraint law seat belt, DUI/alcohol, open container, speeding and tires.
•Timothy Jason Highfield, 46, Danielsville, order to incarcerate.
•Francisco H. Martinez, 62, Commerce, battery family violence.
•Josefa O. Martinez, 58, Commerce, simple battery family violence.
•Matthew Coleman Stone, 37, Hull, order to incarcerate.
