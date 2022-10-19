A Hull woman faces charges in connection with a forgery incident at a local business.
Lisa Anne Walton-Scogin, 54, Stone Stewart Road, Hull, faces charges of crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent, financial transaction card theft, forgery, possess, display or use identification of another without consent, possession of methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen property.
Walton-Scogin tried to use a fake $100 bill at Neese Grocery, Hwy. 106 South, Hull, Oct. 10.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies Devin Dorsey and Glenn Cowan responded to the store and spoke with Walton-Scogin who admitted ownership of the fake $100 bill and also admitted to trying to use the money inside the store. The $100 bill had been torn and taped together, had “Copy” and “For Motion Picture Purposes” printed on the front, clearly establishing it as not legitimate U.S. Currency. However, Walton-Scogin told officers there was nothing wrong with the $100 bill and it had been received from the bank.
When Walton-Scogin was arrested and a search was conducted, officers found several items, including a check, Visa debit cards, Social Security card and a Georgia driver’s license, all issued to different individuals, none being Walton-Scogin.
A search of Walton-Scogin at the jail turned up a pill bottle that contained suspected methamphetamine.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Deputy Dorsey reported Oct. 10 a woman on Westwood Street, Danielsville, said a man delivered furniture to her home under her daughter’s name, but her daughter, who does not live in Georgia, advised she did not order the furniture. The complainant stated someone also tried to take money out of her bank account. The furniture reportedly came from Winder Mattress, but the complainant was instructed to call a leasing company about picking the furniture up and she was told she would have to pay $1,000 for them to pick it up and it could take 14 days for them to come out.
•A suicide attempt was reported Oct. 10 at a home in Hull.
•On Oct. 10, Deputy Gary Floyd reported he responded to a home on Rock Street, Danielsville, where a woman reported her niece, whom she is the legal guardian of, attacked her, punched her backwards out of her bedroom door and scratched her neck with her nails.
•Theft by shoplifting was reported Monday, Oct. 10, at Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where an employee reported a female failed to scan several items and left the store without paying.
•On Oct. 11 around 5:20 a.m. a deceased man was found lying on the side of Bud Freeman Road, Royston. A 20-gauge shotgun, a headband light and a cell phone were found near the body of the man, who appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
•Theft by shoplifting was reported Oct. 11 at Dollar General, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, where a female reportedly came into the business and left with items without paying.
•Sgt. Mark Goodson responded Oct. 11 to a home on Timberlane Drive, Danielsville, to assist a DFCS employee with the transport of a female juvenile to another location. The female was refusing to go with the DFCS employee.
•On Oct. 11 Sgt. Goodson responded to a Lexington Road, Carlton, home to assist the Greensboro Police Department with a recovered stolen vehicle from their jurisdiction.
•Terroristic threats and acts were reported on Hwy. 172, Comer, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, where three juvenile complaints were filed.
•A woman reported an accident involving a deer on Hwy. 29 South, Hull, on Thursday, Oct. 13.
•On Oct. 13, Deputy Phillip Hunt responded to a home on Belhaven Lane in Hull where a woman reported her 11-year-old juvenile son ran away from home.
•A Stone Ridge Drive man in Colbert reported identity fraud regarding the theft of money from a state-issued debit card belonging to his housemate.
•A woman on Comer Paoli Road in Comer reported Oct. 13 that her 9-year-old juvenile son ran away from home due to not wanting to go to school.
•On Oct. 13, Cpl. Shubert reported he assisted the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Alberta Drive, Colbert, with a vehicle fleeing at over 100 mph.
•Theft by shoplifting was reported Oct. 13, at Dollar General, Glenn Carrie Road in Hull.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA and simple battery was reported on Oct. 13, at a home on Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, where a woman reported another woman was beating her daughter.
•A woman told Deputy Cody Swagger on Oct. 14, she was released from the Madison County Jail and went to her house on Lem Edwards Road, Winterville, to gather some of her belongings before giving another recently-released female a ride to her mother’s residence in Blairsville. The complainant stated when she returned to her mother’s house she noticed her medications and all her paperwork was missing.
•Cpl. Joshua Rice reported Friday, Oct. 14, he responded to the Golden Pantry, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where a woman reported her daughter accidentally left her wallet in the restroom at this location and when she sent her mother to retrieve it an employee returned it, but $100 was missing as well as a credit/debit card.
•Theft by shoplifting was reported Oct. 14, at Ingles, Hwy. 29, Hull, where two employees reported a woman purchased medication from the pharmacy and was seen passing all points of sale with unpaid merchandise in her cart.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA was reported Oct. 14, at Dollar General, Hwy. 106 North, Danielsville, where a possible domestic dispute was reported. A woman reported her boyfriend had hit her and possibly killed her dog.
•Deputy Mason Bennett reported Oct. 14, he spoke with Sgt. Goodson reported two dogs attacked his turkey at his residence on South Railroad Avenue in Carlton.
•Criminal trespass was reported Oct. 14, at a James Adams Road, Danielsville, home where a domestic dispute was reported. A woman stated her daughter and husband got into an altercation and caused damage to some items in the home.
•Deputy Dorsey reported Saturday, Oct. 15, he attempted to stop a motorcycle rider on Nowhere Road at Sanford Road, Hull, for turning movements, signals required on turning, changing lanes or slowing, speeding, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer for a felony offense, improper passing in a no-passing zone and failure to stop at a stop sign, but was advised to discontinue the pursuit.
•A business owner on Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, reported Oct. 15, someone had burglarized his business and eight washers and dryers were missing.
•Cpl. Rice reported Saturday, Oct. 15, around 2:45 p.m. he responded to Northridge Place, Danielsville, in reference to a 3-4-year-old juvenile running down the street in their underwear with no one around.
•A vehicle fire was reported on Hwy. 72 at Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, on Oct. 16.
•A woman reported an accident with a deer on Poss Road, Comer, on Oct. 16.
•On Oct. 16, a woman reported a large item fell off the back of a dump truck she was following on Hwy. 98 at Frank Bird Road, Commerce, and struck her vehicle causing damage to the front passenger side grill. She said the truck did not stop.
•A woman reported Oct. 16, she had video of a man criminally trespassing on her vacant property on Brownwood Drive, Hull.
•Simple battery was reported on James Holcomb Road, Hull, on Oct. 15, where a man reported a struggle with his wife’s mother over the custody of his children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.