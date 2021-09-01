A Hull woman was arrested last week after she attacked her elderly stepfather with a 10-pound pot.
Kenya Pamela McCullough, 41, was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and felony theft by taking.
The first responding officer found the 77-year-old victim with a rag on his hand covered in blood and blood on the porch. There was also a lot of blood coming from his right arm from multiple lacerations. A laceration over his left eye was bleeding heavily as well.
McCullough had walked away but was found at a nearby home.
She was resistant to officers and cursed at them, according to the report.
The victim said McCullough came to his home and began to curse and yell and he began to fear for his safety so he picked up a small wooden stick and threw it at her, striking her on the head and causing a minor cut.
McCullough then picked up a heavy pot and struck her stepfather in the face and arms multiple times. He told officers he couldn’t remember much and everything became “foggy.” He was transported to a hospital with his injuries.
In another incident, Luis Antonio Bello-Hernandez, 43, of Ila, was charged with a child safety seat law violation, felony second-degree cruelty to children, driving without a valid license, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no proof insurance, open container and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. He is being held in custody with no bond.
An officer was dispatched to Poca Store regarding a child being left in a hot van. The officer found a 2006 Chrysler van with no tag sitting near the gas pumps. A 2-year-old child was in the passenger seat and the child was noted to be reddish and sweating and not in a car seat. The windows were up except for the driver’s side and the temperature was over 90 degrees, according to the report.
The deputy questioned Bello-Hernandez, who standing at the side of the store talking with another person. He told the deputy his friend was driving it and he didn’t come to the store in the van, nor did he know who was in it.
At that point, the deputy put the child in his patrol car to cool down.
EMS and DFACS were asked to come to the scene. As they were attempting to locate the parents, Bello-Hernandez called them and they arrived.
The father said Bello-Hernandez lives at their address and is the boyfriend of his mother, but that he left their home with their child without their knowledge or permission.
Both parents stated that it was not unusual for the man to have the child with him when he worked the chicken house. The father further stated that he would not under any circumstance let the offender leave the land with their child.
Using store security cameras, it was determined the child had been left in the van about 20 minutes before the first officer arrived. The vehicle was towed. An open beer was also found in the cup holder.
•A woman was reportedly bit on the leg by a neighbor’s dog as she walked on Northwood Circle. The woman said the dog ran down the driveway and bit her on the calf. EMS bandaged her wounds. The owner denied that it was one of her dogs, but the victim identified the one that bit her. The owner was issued citations for dog off property and no proof of rabies.
In a related incident, that dog and two others attacked a pet goat in the fenced area at another nearby home. The goat suffered a puncture wound to the neck. The woman said she was unsure if she would have the goat treated by a veterinarian or not.
The dogs’owner said she had been notified that her dogs were out by a neighbor. She said when she arrived home one of her dogs was in her yard, but the other two dogs (all pit bull mixes) were missing. The case was turned over to animal control.
•A man on Paoli Road reported that someone broke into his outdoor storage shed and stole all his yard equipment.
•A man on Wildcat Bridge Road reported this his ex-wife picked up his son, who was sick, from school on Aug. 20 without his permission and against a court-ordered parenting plan. He said she also took the child to get a COVID-19 rapid test against his wishes. He told the responding officer that “that particular test is toxic” and that is why he didn’t want their son to have it. He repeated that it was a “highly toxic substance” and he didn’t want his child exposed to it. The test came back positive for COVID and he said that when his ex-wife received the test results she became angry at him and began posting things on Facebook, saying he was not a good father and he was exposing other kids at school and she was going to report him to DFCS. He said now other parents are also accusing him of exposing their children.
•Someone in a black F250 struck a gas pump at the Golden Pantry on Hwy. 29 South in Hull last week, knocking it on his side and causing a fire. The clerk, who observed the incident, hit the emergency cut off switch for the fuel and called 911. Hull VFD put the fire out. According to another witness, the truck also had the words “Concrete Grading and Services” written on it. After hitting the pump, the truck turned onto Hwy. 29 headed toward Danielsville. The incident was recorded on security cameras, but the tag number could not be seen.
•A suicide by firearm was reported in the county last week.
•Two attempts of suicide by pills were reported in the county last week.
