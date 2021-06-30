A Hull woman was arrested on family violence charges following a domestic dispute at her home on Glenn Carrie Road last week.
Kelli Dawn Bozeman, 42, was arrested on one count of criminal trespass family violence.
According to the incident report, deputies Joshua Rice, Austin Shubert and Matthew Bryant were dispatched to the home on June 27. Rice, who wrote the report, noted that he is familiar with the home due to previous domestic incident earlier in the week. They met with the Bozeman’s husband in the yard. He told them that his wife had broken in the back door of the residence. He said the couple had been having issues all day, with her “in his face” and yelling at him at him. He provided officers with a video of Bozeman yelling and screaming outside the residence.
When she later left, the husband said he locked the doors because he was in fear for his safety as she had struck him with a shower curtain rod during a previous incident. When Bozeman returned, she unlocked the door with her key, but then forced the door open breaking a chain and latch mechanism in the process and ripping it from the wall as he was calling 911 for assistance.
The couple’s son was also at home during the incidents, but it was unclear how much, if anything he had witnessed of the altercations.
Once those interviews were completed, they went across the street where Bozeman was standing. She told officers her husband was stalking her.
Rice explained to her that they were married and living together in the same residence and that, as such, her husband was not stalking her by being present in the residence. Bozeman stated she had a video of them arguing earlier this date and stated that her husband had pushed her. In reviewing her video, Rice observed an argument ensuing over whether or not she could remove a pizza from the oven. During the argument Bozeman was yelling and screaming but though Rice saw her stumbling, he did not see any physical contact with her husband.
Due to the behavior of Bozeman and both the husband and son stating they were fearful of her and the husband’s video of her forcing her way into the home, she was arrested.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Charlie James Bolton, Jr., 55, of Hull, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, following too closely, marijuana possession less than an ounce and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence (felony).
Deputy Austin Shubert was on patrol when he saw a white truck leaving a driveway on Jack Sharp Road near the intersection and make a wide turn, crossing the center line while pulling in front of a vehicle traveling in the same direction. Shubert followed the truck and saw several other infractions which led him to be suspicious that the driver was impaired. The driver refused to stop when Shubert activated his blue lights. After a lengthy pursuit, the driver (Bolton) exited the vehicle and was apprehended after a short struggle.
•Caleb Jordan Scarborough, 23, Danielsville, was charged with defective or no headlights, failure to maintain lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and windshield and windshield wipers.
Deputy Mason Bennett was responding, with blue lights activated, to a report of trespassing on Colbert Grove Church Road June 26 when he was almost struck by Scarborough driving a white Ford truck. The complainant was standing in the nearby driveway and told him that Scarborough was the trespasser in the truck that had almost struck him and Bennett then left to try to catch up with Scarborough. He spotted the truck and performed a traffic stop. As he approached the driver’s side of the truck, it began to roll forward at a slow speed and Bennett got back in his patrol car to follow it. The truck stopped again after traveling about 50 feet before beginning to roll forward slowly again until Bennett blocked the roadway in his patrol car and ordered Scarborough to shut off the truck and get out and onto his knees. Once on his knees, Scarborough resisted being handcuffed. A capped needle filled with what appeared to be blood was located in his pocket during a search of his person.
•Jonathan Andre Sims, 24, Danielsville, aggravated assault, felony theft by taking and violate Family Violence Order.
•Stephen Daniel Smith, II, 29, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirements, reckless driving and speeding.
•Joshua Lee Strickland, 41, Comer, simple battery family violence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Hobson Louie Burton, 40, Athens, probation violation.
•Justin Lee Carter, 29, Nicholson, driving while license suspended or revoked, hit and run; duty of driver to return to the scene of an accident, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Austin Tylor Clark, 21, Carlton, possession and use of drug-related objects, probation violation and violation of a Family Violence Order.
•Arreanna D. Ramstein, 32, Danielsville, possession of cocaine.
•Louis Edward Stiles, 21, Homer, probation violation.
•Lorenzo Antonio Triguerous, 25, Athens, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows, DUI/drugs, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Kathy Desandra Wilson, 61, Hull, probation violation.
•Tiffany Lynn Zellner, 39, Danielsville, probation warrant forthcoming.
•James Wesley Booth, 28, Carlton, second-degree criminal damage to property, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and simple battery.
•Vernesha Bershea Carpenter, 28, Elberton, reckless driving and speeding.
•Michael Scott Chambers, 41, Commerce, probation violation.
•Matthew Kenneth Davis, 23, Danielsville, driving without a valid license and open container.
•Villafranco Jose Escobar, 46, Winterville, driving without a valid license.
•Elaine Jordan, 49, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane and open container.
•Deanna Carol Malpass, 30, Statham, hold for Clarke County.
•Jose Mauricio, 35, Royston, driving without a valid license.
•Anna Marie Melton, 21, Danielsville, hold for Walton County.
•Carolina Gonzales Mendez, 50, Athens, failure to appear.
•Felix Hernandez Rodriquez, 28, Winterville, driving without a valid license.
•Derrick Jakeil Rucker, 22, Athens, failure to appear.
•Kendrick Assad Teasley, 30, Greenville, SC, driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, speeding and use of firearm by a convicted felon during commission of a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.