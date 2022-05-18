A Hull woman was charged on May 8 by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with theft by receiving stolen property.
Glenda Ann Suits, 50, Glenn Carrie Road, was charged when she was stopped driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Elbert County.
MCSO officer Joshua Epps reported information had been received that a stolen vehicle, involved in a chase in Athens on May 7, was going to be dropped off at Bill’s BBQ on Hwy. 29 at Hwy. 106.
Epps reported around 12:50 a.m. he was parked at the intersection of Hwy. 72 at Glenn Carrie Road when the vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet HHR, passed by him. Epps said he pulled behind the HHR, verified the tag and the driver sped up and turned onto Hwy. 72 going towards Athens.
Epps stated before he could call in anything on the radio or initiate a traffic stop Suits pulled to the side of the road.
Suits told Epps she was given the vehicle by a guy named “Gunner” and a lady named “Amy” who were at her house arguing and the man said they had to “take the car back.”
Suits told Epps she was dropping the car off at Bill’s BBQ for the owner, but Epps reported she was going in the opposite direction when he got behind her.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Officer Brandon Moss reported obstruction of law enforcement officers and an unruly juvenile at Madison County Middle School, Highway 172, Comer.
•A vehicle overturned in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Hwy. 172 and Fortson Compton Road at 8:29 a.m., May 15. Two people reported back pain, according to the 911 report.
•A woman at a Crawford Street, Danielsville, residence, reported her boyfriend’s son was hitting his father with a stick during a physical domestic dispute. The son told officer Austin Shubert they two were having an argument and his father pushed him causing the argument to escalate. The son stared his father picked up a galvanized pipe and swung it at him as an “ax chop” striking him on his elbow as he attempted to cover his head.
•A man on Jot “Em Down Road, Danielsville, who was receiving a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) requiring him to vacate the property told officers he would be homeless and he had nowhere to secure his firearms. Officers Joshua Rice took the three firearms to secure at the MCSO and the man was given a property receipt for the firearms.
•A traffic stop was conducted on the driver of a vehicle with no tag lights on Highway 29 South at Fortson Store Road, Hull, and the passenger was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. The officer reported smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officer Mason Bennett stated when he asked both men if there was anything illegal in the vehicle both admitted to having marijuana. The passenger reportedly had three bags of marijuana and scales inside a book bag.
•A woman on Farm Road, Colbert, reported an incident of simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA). She stated her son had been acting crazy and threw her computer down during a domestic dispute.
•Two Ingles employees reported two men observed fighting in the parking lot on Hwy. 29, Hull, were seen on surveillance video taking $140 in drinks, loading them in a vehicle and leaving without paying.
•An attempted suicide was reported at a Hull residence.
•A woman on Hwy. 106 North, Danielsville, reported her boyfriend “drug” her out of his truck.
•A man at a Cleghorne Road, Colbert, residence, reported his girlfriend stole his phone and refused to give it back to him.
•Theft by shoplifting and giving a false name to law enforcement officers was reported at Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where the manager reported a man stole several items and took off running across Hwy. 129 down Danielsville Road.
•A man at a Shoal Creek Road, Colbert, residence, stated his father struck him with a floor jack handle during a domestic dispute.
•A woman on Spratlin Mill Road, Danielsville, reported her firearm had been stolen and she suspected a man she met on a dating site was the one who took it.
•A woman on Cedar Grove Church Road, Comer, reported she believed a man stole four rings, valued at $450, from her residence.
•A woman on Lola Street, Colbert, report an incident of theft by deception. She stated she had paid $250 to a woman for a puppy for sale on Facebook, but then she became suspicious and requested her money back only to be blocked by the woman on Facebook.
•Office Brandon Hanley reported possession of Schedule II drug(s) and possession of drug-related objects at a Carithers Road, Nicholson, residence, where he had gone in reference to removing a juvenile due to unsafe living conditions at the request of a Georgia Department of Family and Children Services supervisor.
•A woman on Nowhere Road, Hull, reported being scammed on Facebook.
•A suspicious person was reported on Garnett Ward Road, Danielsville, where a man was reportedly walking in the middle of the road, pushing a motorcycle and carrying a gas can. Officer Zachary Brooks stated he located the man on the side of the roadway trying to start a moped. Brooks said the man didn’t have a driver’s license and he was shaking and kept putting his hands in his pockets. The man, when asked by Brooks, later admitted to having heroin in his pocket.
•A man was found deceased, laying on the ground by his lawnmower at a residence in Hull.
•A theft by shoplifting incident was reported at Family Dollar, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where the manager reported a customer witnessed a man take several items from outside the front of the store, load them in his truck and take off without paying.
•A couple at a Hwy. 29 South, Hull, residence, reported a man came to their residence threatening to fight.
•A physical domestic dispute at an Osley mill Road, Carlton, residence and battery – FVA was reported. A man assaulted a female causing minor injuries.
•Aggravated stalking and criminal trespass was reported at a Charlie Bolton Road, Hull, residence, where a man reported his son was trespassing on his property.
•A woman requested a welfare check on her sister-in-law at a Brush Creek Road, Danielsville, residence.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA and criminal trespass was reported during a domestic dispute at a Della Slaton Road, Comer, residence, where a woman reported being in an argument with her mother.
•Deputy Craig Vaughn responded to an active breaking-and-entering call at an Amberly Drive, Hull, residence, where a woman reported a man had criminally trespassed on her property. The woman stated she received a notification on her phone that someone was on her property and witnessed a man on her front porch.
•Officer Austin Shubert reported he observed a man walking southbound on Hwy. 281, Danielsville, holding a gas can and he observed an SUV without a tag pulled into a driveway. Shubert reported the man, whom he was familiar with, got into the vehicle and left traveling southbound towards Highway 191. Shubert said he initiated a traffic stop and the man accelerated away from him. A BOLO was given to neighboring agencies. Shubert said warrants would be taken on the driver for no tag/expired tag, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, turning movements, signals required on turning, changing lanes, slowing, speeding, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer for a felony offense, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and failure to stop at a stop sign.
•A man reported someone hit his vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot at the Madison County Board of Education office on Madison Street, Danielsville.
•A man at a Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, residence, reported theft by deception. He said he had been scammed out of $10,000 when he withdrew money from his bank account and deposited it in a Bitcoin account at the advice of a female claiming to be a representative of Amazon who stated someone was trying to obtain funds from his account
•A woman on Dobbs Circle, Commerce, reported five campaign signs were stolen from her front lawn.
•A disabled van was reported on Sanford Road at Crabapple Hollow Road, Hull, where it was partially obstructing the roadway.
•Terroristic threats and acts were reported at a Timber Ridge Lane, Colbert, residence, where a woman reported she and a man got into an argument over her dog.
•An accident involving a cow was reported on Paoli Road, Danielsville. A man stated he struck a cow that was in the roadway.
•Terroristic threats and acts were reported on Timberlane Drive, Danielsville, where three juveniles riding a mini-bike reported a man ran out in the roadway yelling at them.
•A woman reported that she had been assaulted by another female at a Christmas Circle residence in Danielsville.
•An unresponsive male was reported at a Glenn Carrie Road residence in Hull, and the male was transported by Madison County EMS for further treatment.
•A man cutting grass on the side of Hwy. 172, Comer, reported finding a Glock handgun in the ditch.
•A traffic stop was initiated on a driver on Hwy. 29, Hull, and the driver was charged with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and obedience to traffic control devices required.
•A man at a Scogin Road, Colbert, residence, reported a domestic incident with his roommate. The complainant said his roommate grabbed him by the arm and struck him in the face.
•Speeding, DUI – multiple substances and failure to maintain lane was reported on Hwy. 29 South at Holman Autry Road, Danielsville, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•A man on Virginia Lane, Hull, reported his Ring camera showed a man go into his garage and steal his air compressor and hose.
•Deputy Devin Dorsey responded to a suspicious woman whose vehicle was blocking the west bound lanes of Glenn Carrie Road, Hull. Dorsey said no one was around the vehicle, but a man walked up to him and told him the female, who appeared to be on drugs, was standing in front of a nearby business. The female who was on her knees with her hands in the air made several statements about men being after her and her having to “leave.” When Dorsey attempted to handcuff the woman she tensed up, attempted to pull away and started making loud verbal commands. The woman tried to pull away and escape. When backup arrived officers were able to get the woman in handcuffs and into a patrol vehicle.
•Two women involved with Georgia Adopt a Creek reported illegal dumping at the creek on Waggoners Grove Church Road, Danielsville.
•The manager at SMI Composites, Madico Drive, Danielsville, reported he believed one of his employees stole a company truck from inside the warehouse.
•Burglary, criminal damage to property and entering an automobile was reported at a Shoal Creek Road, Colbert, residence, where a man reported someone had broken into a vacant residence and two abandoned vehicles, but he was unsure what was missing.
•A hit and run was reported at Cedar Grove Church, Cedar Grove Church Road, Comer, where a woman reported her car was hit while it was parked behind the church and she was inside the church.
•Thirteen prescription pill bottles and a diabetes test kit were found on the shoulder of Neese-Commerce Road, Hull, where a man had reportedly gotten mad and threw his medication out the window as he and girlfriend traveled along the roadway.
•A minor injury was reported in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 72 and Gholston Street in Comer at 4:31 p.m., May 9.
•The county 911 office reported several grass fires over the past couple of weeks due to increasingly dry conditions.
