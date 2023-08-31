A Hull woman faces charges after being involved in a physical domestic dispute with her son on West Old Ila Road, Hull, on Aug. 22.
Stacy M. Skipper, 48, West Old Ila Road, Hull, was charged with criminal trespass – FVA, simple battery – FVA and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after she smeared urine and feces on her son during the dispute, broke the mirror on her son’s vehicle with a baseball bat and pulled away from a MCSO officer attempting to put handcuffs on her and put her in a patrol vehicle.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Paul Eugene Angel, 70, Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, five counts of sexual exploitation of children.
•Melissa Renia Croya, 41, Dry Pond Road, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Chasity Tiajuana Ellison, 28, Cole Ridge Court, Athens, failure to appear.
•Matthew Brett Freeman, 36, Cooper Farm Road, Nicholson, was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after he ran into the woods on McGinnis Chandler Road, Commerce, when officers attempted to serve an active felony probation warrant.
•Brandon Richard Gerwig, 40, Short Seagraves Road, Commerce, was charged with two counts of simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) and terroristic threats and acts after he threatened to set his stepson’s vehicle on fire.
•Dolly Regina Hicks, 56, Davis Street, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Samuel Parker Hill, 27, Memorial Road, Bowersville, housed for Royston.
•Brent Jonathan Jones, 39, Berkley Road, Carlton, Walton County hold.
•Kevin Hugh Massey, 49, Hillwood Drive, Danielsville, was charged with battery – FVA and probation violation when he was involved in a domestic dispute at a home on Hillwood Drive.
•David Lee McElroy, 54, Sherwood Circle, Danielsville, was charged with battery – FVA and possession of methamphetamine after he reportedly assaulted a female on Christmas Circle, Colbert.
•Lisa Anne Walton-Scogin, 55, Stone Stewart Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Dayton Marie Austin, 27, Jefferson River Road, Jefferson, Banks County hold.
•Nadia S. Calhoun, 21, Scandia Circle, Athens, aggravated assault and battery.
•Timothy Michael Chasteen, 55, Vineyard Creek Church Road, Comer, hold for Elbert County.
•Andres Hernandez-Hernandez, 42, Resedact, Norcross, adult restraint seat belt (18 years and older) violation and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•David Curtis Hicks, 62, East College Avenue, Decatur, computer trespass, criminal attempt to commit a felony and theft of trade secrets greater than $100.
•Miguel Antonio Lorenzo-Herrera, 30, Graves Road, Norcross, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Eyron Maltes, 34, John Pruitt Road, Danielsville, was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and distracted driving when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle on Hwy. 72 at Comer Paoli Road, Comer.
•Billy James Manders Jr., 52, Knight Street, Monroe, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and pedestrian under the influence.
•Huy Vihn Dang Nguyen, 32, High Trail Pass, Dallas, aggravated cruelty to animals and cruelty to animals.
•Timothy Robert Parham, 56, Garrett Road, Statham, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, possession of methamphetamine and unsecured load.
•Leighanna Marie Reeves, 35, Pless Drive, Alto, probation violation.
•Brian Gabriel Rodriguez, 21, Sweetgum Way, Athens, DUI – alcohol and failure to drive within a single lane.
•Stephany Abigail Salgado-Chavez, 21, McCannon Morris Road, Hull, failure to appear.
