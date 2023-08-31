A Hull woman faces charges after being involved in a physical domestic dispute with her son on West Old Ila Road, Hull, on Aug. 22.

Stacy M. Skipper, 48, West Old Ila Road, Hull, was charged with criminal trespass – FVA, simple battery – FVA and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after she smeared urine and feces on her son during the dispute, broke the mirror on her son’s vehicle with a baseball bat and pulled away from a MCSO officer attempting to put handcuffs on her and put her in a patrol vehicle.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.