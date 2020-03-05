A Hull woman was arrested recently on family violence charges.
Tammy Elaine McAdam, 55, was charged with battery-family violence and a probation violation.
Corporal Zach Brooks was dispatched Feb. 26 to Glenn Carrie Road regarding a physical domestic dispute.
He met with a man on the front porch who told him that his ex-girlfriend (McAdam) hit him on his arm with something as he sat in a recliner. He said he was talking with McAdams’ mother on the phone when she hit him, causing him to drop the phone. He said she told him she was mad that he was on the phone with her mother and that she also wants him to leave, though he lives there. The man removed his shirt and showed Brooks a slanted red mark across his right bicep, which was photographed.
McAdam walked outside at that point and said she wanted the man to leave and has been asking him to go for a few weeks.
McAdam denied hitting him with anything.
McAdam’s mother told Brooks by phone that she was on the phone with the victim earlier and could hear her daughter in the background screaming and yelling.
In another arrest, Brittany Lauren Davis, 30, of Commerce, was charged with first degree felony burglary, second degree felony burglary, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and felony theft by taking for her involvement in the theft of a Kubota tractor and frontend loader on Beck Road in mid-February.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Ryan Christopher Baxter, 27, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Tekeio Tabias Browner, 26, Athens, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•David Shamar Burges Jr., 27, Athens, probation violation.
•Frankie Eugine Clarke Jr., 37, Athens, probation violation.
•Michael Jack Donald, 32, Hull, possession and use of drug-related objects and simple battery family violence.
•Russell Edward Flanagan, 41, Toccoa, probation violation.
•Madison Nicole Francis, 22, Lavonia, theft by shoplifting.
•Shonda Kaye Hill, 50, Hull, probation violation, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and felony theft by taking.
•Herman Dewitte Holcomb, 71, Hull, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute Controlled Substances and possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute.
•Hannah Merie Lee, 24, Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Amy Marie Mathis, 34, Comer, probation violation.
•Valerie Diane Smith, 33, Ila, probation violation.
•Gary Daniel Booth, 53, Royston, drugs not in original container and two counts of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Crystal Lynn Clements, 33, Hahira, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Justin Shane Lindsey, 32, Watkinsville, hold for Clarke County.
•Fernando Luis Salinas, 19, Montgomery, Ala., driving without a valid license and following too closely.
•Kwane Bernard Smith, 25, Colbert, failure to appear.
•David Michael Teasley, 29, Elberton, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
The following incidents were also reported by sheriff’s deputies last week:
•On Feb. 25 about 5 p.m., Deputy Jacob Loggins was dispatched to Old Danielsville Road regarding damage to a wheel on a vehicle from two large potholes in the road. Loggins had dispatch contact the county road department to inform them about the two large potholes that were causing damage to vehicles and forcing cars out of their lane and into oncoming traffic. Dispatch informed him that the road department said “they were not coming out nor would they be paying for damage to vehicle(s).” Loggins once again advised dispatch that the potholes would cause more damage or cause a wreck as it grew darker and drivers became unable to see them. Dispatch again stated that the road department was not coming out to fix the potholes.
•Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to Hwy. 72 West on Feb. 26 regarding simple battery terroristic threats and acts. The victim said he works at the biomass plant and that while at work there was an altercation with a coworker in front of their boss. He said the coworker had been doing unsafe things at work and had asked him for help. He said while he was assisting him the coworker did something unsafe, so he stopped helping him. He said the coworker got mad and began cursing at him over the radio. They were still arguing when they went to the boss’s office and proceeded to get into an altercation, with shoving and head-butting. The coworker reportedly later threatened him, saying “I’ll shoot you in the head.”
He said that both of them had been fired and that he wanted a report because the man has several rifles with high-powered scopes. He was explained the temporary protection order and the warrant process.
