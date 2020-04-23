An Ila couple was arrested last week after their child was reportedly found standing alone in the road in front of Ila Elementary School last week.
Elizabeth Tatianna Forisek, 24, of Danielsville, was charged with first-degree cruelty to children and Jeremy Alexander Forisek, 25, of Ila, was charged with first degree cruelty to children, marijuana possession less than an ounce and possession and use of drug-related objects.
On April 16, Deputy Mason Bennett was dispatched to the school after someone reported finding a small male child standing in the road alone.
Bennett met with the man who told him he was driving down the road when he was the child standing there, looking at the yellow flashing lights on a road sign. He said he looked around for an adult then blew his horn and the child took off running toward the school track. Once the child ran onto the track, two women grabbed him to stop him from running again.
The two women were also on hand and they said that when they grabbed the child he was covered in dried feces and didn’t have any pants on. Once they got control of him, they cleaned him up with Wet Wipes and a fresh diaper on him.
The Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFACS) was contacted and Bennett went to locate the child’s parents.
He found them about a quarter of a mile from the school at a home on Sewell Mill Road. Bennett reported that the home was “a green leafy substance and many (smoking) pipes” at the residence. The child was given to his mother until the grandmother showed up to take custody of the child per DFACS. Both parents were then arrested and taken to jail.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•In another arrest, James Joseph Buonpastore, 25, of Hull, was charged with false imprisonment and simple battery family violence. Deputy Carolyn Gibson was dispatched to Ferndale Court regarding domestic violence between a couple there.
The wife came to the door and acknowledged that she had called 911 after her husband was angry and aggressive with her and had taken several door knobs off of doors earlier to keep her inside a room so she couldn’t call 911.
Other arrests on file this week included:
•Quinici Calvin Latimore, 36, of Athens, was charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony and entering auto or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Deputy Austin Shubert was dispatched to Ingles regarding a vehicle being broken into.
While on his way, he was informed by dispatch that a man wearing tan shorts and a white T shirt attempted to enter a second vehicle. Shubert spotted a man (Latimore) beside the Kwik gas station near Ingle that matched the description. When confronted, Latimore said he was just trying to get a ride to Athens.
A witness there said he had observed Latimore going around and trying to get in cars. He said he was sitting in the driver’s seat when Latimore attempted to open the locked front passenger side door of his vehicle. After that, he want and go into a blue Toyota Yaris and the witness said he heard the male driver yell at him to get out of his vehicle.
•April Lynn Hart, 35, Royston, probation violation.
•Jadario Dashon Hill, 17, Watkinsville, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
•Michael Thomas O’Connor, 50, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Joshua Joe Pappe, 27, Comer, probation violation.
•Brynarius Kentrell Smith, 17, Athens, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
•Christopher Michael Tarver, 45, Comer, probation violation and terroristic threats and acts (felony).
•Morton McLaughlin Wiggins, 34, Comer, simple battery family violence.
•Dylan Michael Wilcox, 23, Hull, battery family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call and possession of methamphetamine.
•Thomas Anthony Anglin, 32, Auburn, DUI/alcohol, expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to maintain lane and open container.
•Candace Louise Burney, 43, Commerce, giving to or possession of inmates prohibited items (felony).
•Maurice Devon Carruth, 47, Hull, battery family violence (first offense) and third degree cruelty to children.
•Jodus Mark Elliott, 28, Carnesville, DUI/drugs and failure to maintain lane.
•Airianna Shuntaryia Howard, 22, Hull, aggravated assault and third degree cruelty to children.
•Johnny Paul Kitchens, 18, Athens, simple battery family violence.
•Butch Lee Towe, 30, Watkinsville, driving on suspende or revoked license and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Michael David Wilson, 35, Hull, drugs not in original container, DUI/drugs, expired driver’s license, failure to maintain lane, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and tag light illumination required.
