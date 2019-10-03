A Braselton man was arrested Sept. 24 for the 2018 death of a Madison County man in a Hwy. 98 accident.
Marcus William Jackson, 47, Braselton, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in the first degree, driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs and reckless driving. A warrant for his arrest was issued in July by a Madison County Grand Jury.
Robert Edward Couch, 83, Colbert, was killed in a two-vehicle wreck at 10:02 p.m., Sept. 13, 2018, at the intersection of Hwy. 98 and Short Seagraves Road.
Jackson was driving a chicken truck loaded with birds and turned onto Hwy. 98 into the path of Couch’s 1989 Chevrolet Celebrity, which struck the rear section of the trailer. Jackson tested positive for methadone after the wreck.
In another arrest, Calvin Leroy Vickers II, 35, Winder, was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, hit and run and reckless driver. Vickers was driving a commercial truck that crossed the center line on Hwy. 106 near the Franklin County line and struck another vehicle, causing a large gash and disabling the vehicle’s electric system. Vickers was arrested 10 miles away from the accident.
In another incident, Devan Thomas Hancock, 27, Danielsville, was charged with selt belt violation, driving under the influence (DUI), failure to drive within a single lane and driving too fast for conditions. Hancock had an accident Sept. 30 on Hwy. 29 near Bryant Drive. He struck a mailbox and two trees and was ejected from the vehicle, but he did not want medical treatment, though he was assessed by Madison County EMS.
Other arrests in Madison County this past week include:
•Kaleigh Kathryn Andrews, 30, Hull, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal, hold for other county and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Ricardo Espinoza, 29, cruelty to children in the third degree, cruelty children in the first degree and simple battery — family violence, driving without a valid license DUI and open container in a vehicle.
•Jacob Mitchell Henderson, 17, Danielsville, two counts of battery.
•Santierra Sanail, 24, Hull, probation violation.
•Hunter Blake Kindley, 23, Colbert, probation violation.
•Craig Evans Littrell, III, 24, Colbert, terroristic threats and acts.
•Colton Matthew McCormick, 26, Comer, probation violation.
•Darrell Glenn Robinson, 39, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
•Valerie Diane Smith, 33, Ila, seatbelt violation, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Derek Justin Steward, 43, Athens, probation violation.
•Lanina Nicole Willingham, 21, Athens, simple battery.
•Amy Kathryn Addison, 41, Colbert, DUI.
•Corderrell Rodriguez Carter, 29, Winterville, hold for Dougherty County.
•Sydney Leanne Childs, 25, Elberton, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
•Kelley Austin Randall, 21, Elberton, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of cocaine.
•Christopher D. Labranche, 36, Hull, hold for Hart County.
•Edgar Lopez-Hernandez, 32, Hartwell, driving without a valid license, DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
•Jocelyn Nannette Peaks, 49, Athens, failure to appear for a fingerprintable charge.
•Christopher Titus Poss, 25, Colbert, serving sentence.
•Walter Clifford Scott, 28, Athens, hold for other county.
•Eric Thomas Simmons, 38, hold for Banks County.
•Camry Marquita Smith, 25, Comer, hold for another county.
•Randy Lee Snyder, 35, Danielsville, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Louis Edward Stiles, 19, Danielsville, hold for Banks County.
