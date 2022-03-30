A Jefferson man was arrested on a myriad of drug, traffic and weapons charges Sunday night following a police pursuit that began in Hull and ended just off the bypass in Clarke County. The incident began after 911 received a call from a woman on Gillispie Drive off Glenn Carrie Road who said the man was stalking her.
J’Amone Devoxia White, 35, Jefferson, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, defective or no headlights, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II drugs, reckless driving and failure to yield while turning left.
The caller told 911 dispatch that the man (White) was parked in front of her residence in a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee and that he was stalking her and was also “very drunk.” While deputies were on the way to the scene, dispatch informed them that White had left the home and was headed toward Danielsville Road. Officers spotted him at the gas pumps of the Kwik Check convenience store at the corner of Hwy. 29 South and Glenn Carrie Road and attempted to approach the Jeep, but it left the scene, turning onto Hwy. 29 without yielding to oncoming traffic, according to officer reports.
Deputies activated their lights and sirens and began to pursue him as he turned onto Danielsville Road at speeds above 90 mph, all while passing vehicles on double yellow lines. The Jeep continued into Clarke County on Norwood Road at speeds over 100 mph reports stated. Due to the danger to traffic, Sgt. Christian Sisk received permission from Lt. Jason Ring to initiate a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver to bring the pursuit to a stop.
White continued onto Loop 10 in Clarke County and took the Commerce exit, continuing straight across Hwy. 441 without stopping before going up the on ramp to get back onto Loop 10. Sisk initiated the PIT maneuver on the on ramp to prevent White from re-entering heavy traffic on Loop 10, striking the Jeep with the front side of his patrol vehicle and causing the Jeep to spin and strike Sisk’s driver door before coming to rest on an embankment. Cpl. Sisk and Cpl. Zach Brooks exited their patrol vehicles with their weapons drawn as White climbed out of the driver’s side window with his hands in the air. He was ordered to get onto the ground and he complied, dropping to his stomach where he was handcuffed. During a search of his person, a large amount of cash (later determined to be $3,585) was found. A pistol was found in the floorboard of his Jeep and suspected methamphetamine was scattered throughout the vehicle, along with a small amount of marijuana. Methamphetamine was also found in a packet in White’s shoe. He denied being the owner of the drugs in the vehicle but could not tell officers who the drugs belonged to. He said he fled from officers because he was “scared.”
The Georgia State Patrol was called to the scene to assist with the crash and White was taken to the Madison County Jail.
After obtaining a search warrant, a further search of the vehicle at the impound lot produced a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl, along with a container of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.