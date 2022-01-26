A Jefferson man was arrested last week following what started out as a family violence incident.
Thomas Lee Underwood, 34, was subsequently charged with criminal trespass family violence, DUI/alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, open container and four counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
While en route to the scene, the officer was informed that the male (Underwood) had an active warrant for criminal trespass family violence. The caller had advised that Underwood was sitting in the driveway in the mobile home park. Once the deputy entered the park, Underwood took off in his vehicle with the deputy following him.
Underwood drove his 2020 Ram 3500 through a ditch and into a field next to the park as the deputy followed.
After doing circles in the field, Underwood went back into the park and then drove into another field. Due to the wet ground, the deputy stayed on the roadway and paralleled him.
Underwood then cut off all his lights so he could not be seen. The deputy got out and ordered him to exit the truck and Underwood yelled back that he was not going to do that.
A back up officer arrived he approached the truck and Underwood yelled obscenities at him and told him he “better get the $%^& back.”
The first officer continued to try to de-escalate the situation and Underwood stated that he knew he had warrants and was going to jail so he was going to “have fun beforehand.”
After proximity 30 minutes of speaking with him, Underwood stated that if he could call someone to get his truck, he would get out. Sheriff Michael Moore arrived on the scene along with a state patrol officer and Moore was able to drive into the field and talk Underwood out of the truck. Underwood smelled heavily of alcohol but denied that he had been drinking. The victim told officers that Underwood had showed up at her residence and was trying to get in the door while sending text and audio messages to her. An open bottle of wine was located inside the vehicle. Underwood’s father was called to the scene to remove the truck.
In another arrest, Scott Eugene Bassett, 48, of Hull, was charged with one count of public drunkenness.
Deputy Glen Cowan and another officer were dispatched to a local business. The man was noted to be extremely intoxicated and had his shirt on backwards, was wearing socks but no shoes and was having difficulty keeping his balance. His eyes were also noted to red and glassy and his speech slurred.
The store employee said Bassett had entered the store wanting to purchase more alcohol but she refused to sell any to him. She said he became irate and disruptive and she feared that he would become violent so she called 911.
Per her request, Bassett was barred from the store for two years. Bassett was handcuffed and taken to jail.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A man on Garnett Ward Road reported that someone stole a 5x10 utility trailer from his yard.
•A man on Red Oak Road reported that he found a firearm in black fanny pack in his driveway. He said he was unsure if it had been left there or if his dogs had drug it up to his house from somewhere else in the area. The gun was a Sentinel revolver with 45 rounds of ammunition loaded into it. There was no record as to ownership of the gun on file.
•A man on Nowhere Road reported that while doing yardwork on his property he found a black wallet along the roadside with several credit cards in it, but no ID. The wallet was turned over to the sheriff’s office.
•Warrants have been issued for a man who wrecked his black Chevy Cruze on Chandler Ray Road at Old Elberton Road. The car had hit a tree and went down an embankment. A deputy found the driver conscious, bleeding from the forehead and combative. The deputy noted the driver was unable to sit still and began screaming and bashing his head on the steering wheel. He also attempted to bite and kick officers and EMS as they were working to assist him and provide care. Two deputies managed to get him out of the car and onto a stretcher where he was strapped down so EMS could treat him and take him to the hospital. He also injured an EMS worker’s hand due to his combativeness. A vehicle search before having it towed produced a blue and white zipper bag that contained a clear baggie with a brown powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl. A baggie containing cocaine and three hypodermic needles was also found.
