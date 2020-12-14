As the Northern Judicial Circuit initiates a return to jury trial proceedings, Chief Judge Jeffery S. Malcom emphasizes the critical role citizens play as jurors to ensure justice for all, while assuring them that extra precautions are being put into place to protect their health and safety.
“We’re urging all citizens to respond to the summons to be a juror, because the right to a trial by jury is fundamental to the American system of justice,” said Judge Malcom.
Juror summons are expected to go out in December 2020 for some counties, with others to follow, with the expectation that jury trials will resume in January 2021.
Jury trials and most grand jury proceedings have been suspended in Georgia since March 14, 2020 when the Honorable Harold D. Melton, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia, first declared a Statewide Judicial Emergency in response to the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Since then, he has extended the emergency every 30 days, as state law permits. In early October, the Chief Justice announced that the next order he would sign on October 10 extending the emergency for another 30 days, would immediately lift the suspension of jury trials in Georgia and allow them to resume under strict COVID-19 safety guidelines and at the discretion of the Chief Judge of each Superior Court in consultation with the local District Attorney.
As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Northern Circuit judiciary, in collaboration with local public health experts and county government officials, has identified alternative locations for some counties for jury selection and jury trials to safely resume.
Northern Judicial Circuit officials say they are dedicated to protecting the health of all prospective jurors, employees, and the general public. Specific protocols will be followed, including pre-screenings and temperature checks, practicing social distancing, masks required, and employing enhanced cleaning procedures throughout the day. Furthermore, all court functions held will be subject to the provisions of the Northern Judicial Circuit Standing Order for Court Procedures During COVID-19 Judicial Emergency.
