The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault on Norwood Circle in Athens.
It was determined an altercation occurred and one juvenile sliced another juvenile’s arm open with a knife.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A man reportedly lost his finger in a motorcycle accident on Hwy. 29 in Danielsville near the Danielsville Mini Mart at 4:36 p.m., May 7. The finger was kept on ice for possible reattachment.
•An elderly woman suffered a head injury and a 22-year-old man suffered a back injury in a two-vehicle accident at 12:43 p.m., May 6 on Hwy. 29 at Wildcat Bridge Road.
•Disorderly conduct was reported at a residence on Cherokee Road in Comer. The complainant reported a truck followed him and his family home and the male passenger, known to the complainant, got out of the truck, retrieved a pole or stick from the bed of the truck and insisted the complainant come down to the road so the two of them could fight. The complainant said he walked to the road and the other man got in the truck and left.
•Officers responded to a home on Hudson River Church Road in Danielsville to the report of a man barricaded in a bathroom with his wife on the outside stabbing the door with a knife and determined the two had been involved in a domestic dispute.
•Financial transaction card fraud was reported at the Exxon, South Main Street, Ila, where a man reported he left his bank debit card in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and someone took it.
•A woman on J. Highland Circle, Danielsville, reported a man’s dog went missing from the completely fenced yard of the home and was believed to have been taken by someone driving a truck that belonged at an address on Faye Carey Road.
•A woman on Minish Road in Commerce reported she backed into a vehicle in her driveway, causing damage to the rear quarter panel.
•A woman reported her purse was stolen out of her vehicle while it was parked at Diamond Hill Grocery, Hwy. 29 South, Colbert.
•Simple assault was reported at a Wrigley Court residence in Hull, where a fight involving a male and female was reported.
•A man at a Griffeth Road home in Hull reported his radio, valued at $350, was missing from his van after two men he hired to fix the transmission in the van had left.
•Criminal damage to property was reported on Gosnell-Hutto Road in Danielsville, where a man reported mufflers had been removed from his vehicles.
•Accidents with deer were reported on Hwy. 172, Hwy. 106, Hwy. 72 and Evangelical Church Road.
•A woman on Williams Wilson Road, Hull, reported a male missing.
•A woman at a home on A.C. Carey Road in Danielsville reported sexual battery during a domestic dispute with her boyfriend. She stated he ripped her underwear off and smacked her.
•Simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) was reported at a home on Brickyard Road, Comer, where a domestic dispute between a man and his wife he is in the process of divorcing took place. The man stated his wife threw an alcoholic beverage on him while the two were sitting in the car.
•Aggravated assault was reported on Hwy. 106 South, Hull, where a male was bleeding and knocking on the back door of the home.
•A male was transported by Madison County EMS from a home on West 1st Ave., Danielsville, to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment of a possible Fentanyl overdose.
•A dispute between neighbors over loud music was reported on Grady Drive, Hull.
•Simple battery – FVA was reported at a home on Stone Stewart Road, Hull, where a woman and her husband were in a domestic dispute.
•A gun safe was reportedly taken at a home on Arrowhead Lane in Danielsville.
