A Madison County juvenile was transported to the Wilkes County Regional Detention Center recently.
The juvenile, who had a current case with the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) in Clarke County, was transported from her home on Paoli Street, Comer, after her mother reported she had damaged property inside the residence and was being disrespectful to her mother.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cody Swagger reported that he responded to the home and attempted to speak with the juvenile with her mother present and the juvenile used derogatory terms towards him and her mother.
The juvenile reportedly punched her mother in the forehead, causing a knot, when her mother tried to take her phone. The juvenile threw the phone under the bed and when her mother got down on the floor to retrieve the phone, the juvenile used her foot to kick her mother in the ribs on her right side and the right side of her head.
Swagger stated that as the mother was getting up off the floor he got between the two to prevent further injuries, grabbed the juvenile’s left wrist and told her to put her hands behind her back so that she could be handcuffed. Swagger said that the juvenile pulled away from him and drew her other hand back as if she was going to hit him. He advised that he then placed the handcuffs on her left wrist and she started kicking him and striking him with her knees. Swagger stated that the juvenile pinned her other arm under her body to prevent him from putting her hand in the handcuffs, but he was able to get them on her and she was secured in his patrol vehicle while he spoke to a DJJ representative.
•Other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week include:
•A woman on Still O’Kelley Road, Danielsville, reported that a rabid skunk tried to attack her and her dog. The skunk was put down due to its aggressiveness.
•Theft by taking was reported at a home on Jack Sharp Road, Hull, where a man stated his and his friend’s cell phones were stolen by two individuals who had been inside the residence.
•A man was issued a ticket for driving without a valid driver’s license after his truck broke down in the roadway on Hwy. 29, Danielsville.
•Criminal trespass and theft by taking was reported on Jack Sharp Road, Colbert, when a man advised that his son had broken the windshield on his pickup truck.
•A man traveling on Hwy. 172, Danielsville, pulling a tanker trailer stated that the driver of a tractor-trailer who was pulling a flatbed trailer struck the mirror on the driver’s side of his truck and did not stop.
•A Franklin County deputy reported a theft by taking on Dyer Road, Danielsville, where the license plate on his Franklin County issued patrol vehicle was stolen.
•A man on Double Branch Road, Danielsville, reported that his show chickens had been attacked by his neighbor’s dog that was running at large.
•Duty to stop at the scene of an accident-hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident was reported at Dollar Tree, Colbert Business Parkway, Colbert. A woman stated that she returned to her car from shopping and found part of her driver’s side taillight and bumper on the ground.
•A possible suicide was reported at a home on Blacks Creek Church Road, Commerce.
•Burglary was reported at a home on Jack Sharp Road, Colbert. A woman reported that another woman visited the home and later returned without her permission and she believed that the woman took a package out of her dresser.
•Entering an automobile was reported at Madison County High School, Madison Street, Danielsville, where a woman believed that another woman had gone into her vehicle and rummaged through her wallet while she was working the concession stands.
•Theft by taking was reported on Diamond Hill-Neese Road, Hull.
•Theft by taking was reported at Danielsville Elementary School, Madison Street, Danielsville, where a woman reported that her eight-year-old son informed her his phone was stolen while he was at school.
•Theft by taking was reported on Paradise Valley Road, Danielsville, where a domestic dispute was reported. A man stated that his brother stole his Hydrocodone pills while he and his wife were away from their home.
•An accident involving a deer was reported on Lem Edwards Road, Colbert.
•Criminal trespass was reported at a home on Piedmont Road, Danielsville, where a woman reported that her mailbox had been damaged.
•A man on Stone Stewart Road, Hull, was transported by Madison County EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.
•Theft by taking was reported at a home on Timberlane Street, Danielsville, where a man reported that his gas cans had been stolen.
•Discharge of firearms on or near a public highway and reckless conduct was reported on Gaulding Russell Lane, Colbert, where a man reported that his son and his friends witnessed someone shooting from a car.
•No tag; expired tag, driving without a valid driver’s license, no valid insurance, no helmet and brake light/taillight, and turn signal requirements violations was reported on Jot-Em Down Road at Drake Woods Road, Danielsville, where a traffic stop was conducted on a juvenile driving a motorcycle.
•Simple battery – FVA was reported at a Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, home where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
