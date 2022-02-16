Two juveniles reportedly threatened two other juveniles with a gun last week in a bid to force them to give them money.
The incident happened on Feb. 11 on Candlestick Drive. An uncle of one of the victims found the perpetrators walking on nearby Garnett Ward Road after they reported it to their guardians and held them on the ground at gunpoint with his own weapon until officers arrived.
The victims told officers that the perpetrators confronted them in an unfinished house in the neighborhood after the two met there about 6 p.m. They said an unknown vehicle pulled up and then left and afterwards they heard footsteps and headed downstairs to leave when they were confronted by the perpetrators, who demanded their phones. After handing over their iPhones, they said one of the perpetrators flashed a handgun from his backpack and demanded $20 from one of them and $100 from the other. They said they were then allowed to leave. One of the boys said the perpetrators said if they did not return with the money, they would “shoot his house up.” Both boys left and then returned to the residence, yelling out that they did not have the money, then went home and notified their parents, who called 911. The suspects were taken to jail and their guardians were notified to pick them up there. One of the boys admitted that he had a gram of marijuana up his sleeve and turned it over to officers. No gun was found on them at the time of their arrest.
In another incident, an officer was dispatched to the EMS station on Fortson Store Road about possible elder abuse. EMS personnel told Deputy Devin Dorsey that they had responded to an elderly man who had fallen at a nearby convenience store on Hwy. 29 South. They found the older man seated in a chair complaining of chest pain. His female caregiver told officers the man was OK and did not need any medical attention, but the EMS workers took the man to a local hospital to be evaluated. While on the way to the hospital, they observed an abrasion on one of the man’s arms and he proceeded to tell them that his caregivers are abusing him and other elderly people in their care. He said they take him to the store so he can buy beer and cigarettes for them and that they also “borrow” money from him which is never paid back. The victim was subsequently discovered to be a missing person out of Douglasville and the police department there was notified. A similar call had been logged on Jan. 19 when the victim fell in the garage of the caregivers’ location on Briarwood Lane, according to the report.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•An unresponsive person due to a drug overdose was reported in the county last week.
•A Carlton woman went to the sheriff’s office last week to report that she had been contacted through Facebook Messanger by her former boyfriend and that he had threatened her. She said he was arrested in Hart County in January for simple battery against her and had a bond condition not to contact her.
The offender contacted her that day about retrieving his phone and when she replied that she did not have it, he made statements that he would come and get it. The victim replied that he better not come to her parents’ house or he would get shot to which he replied "I'ma shoot it up.” Later in the message, the offender implied he was joking. Copies of the messages were attached to the report.
•A woman on Stoy Smith Road reported that a neighbor’s German Shephard attacked her Chihuahua inside her fenced yard. She said they contacted the neighbor, who picked up the dog. The deputy found the German Shepherd in a cage on the front porch. The owner was advised of the county ordinance concerning keeping his dog confined to his property and was told animal control would follow up. The owner agreed to keep his dog up. The Chihuahua’s owner was informed of the civil process to obtain reimbursement for vet bills.
•A woman on Pine Street in Ila reported that someone stole her 400-pound cast iron chimenea from her yard.
•An attempted overdose by pills was reported in the county last week.
•Collins, Comer, Danielsville and Hull volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire at 9:36 p.m., Feb. 8 at 3426 Hwy. 98 in Comer.
•A man was reportedly bleeding from the head after a two-vehicle wreck at Fortson Store Road and Hwy. 29 at 8:51 a.m., Feb. 8.
•A man reported that someone drove by and shot his 12-year-old son with a BB gun at Subway in Danielsville.
