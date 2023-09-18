A Kentucky man was recently charged with child molestation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Marty Eugene Fields Sr., 62, Cribbs Hill, Greyson, Kentucky, was booked into the Madison County Jail on Sunday, September 17.
No other details were available on the incident.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Rigo Amaro, 22, Days Inn, Royston, housed for Royston Police Department.
•Jennifer Rose Bruce, 33, Tiller Bridges Road, Carlton, probation violation.
•Andrew Melvin Dove, 35, Christmas Circle, Colbert, probation violation.
•Logan Timothy Fowler, 24, Fairview School Road, Demorest, house for Royston Police Department.
•James Fred Gosnell, 54, no address listed, probation violation.
•Tammy Lynette Griffiths, 54, James Spring Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Sanquez Marion Howard, 24, Garnett Ward Road, Hull, was charged with battery, false imprisonment and three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers when officers responded to a residence to assist a Crisis Intervention team with a suicidal person.
•Shondrelco Jerod Lee, 34, Tanners Bridge Circle, Bethlehem, probation violation.
•Michael Clint Pruitt, 35, Piedmont Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Jonathon Corey Rhea, 33, Churchill Circle, Athens, probation violation.
•Heaven Nicole Rucker, 26, West Pine Avenue, Comer, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Roy Melvin Self Jr., 51, Old Elberton Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Andrew Levi Webb, 67, Athens, probation violation.
•Tiffany Lynn Zellner, 41, Hwy. 29 South, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Johnathan Tyler Benton, 18, River Road, Carlton, aggravated cruelty to animals.
•Joey Michael Bruce Bishop, 34, Diamond Hill-Colbert Road, Colbert, was charged with criminal trespass after he reportedly backed into his sister’s vehicle and broke the headlight.
•Jonathan Christian Bray-Fleming, 23, Lexington-Carlton Road, Lexington, was charged with distracted driving and driving without a valid driver’s license during a traffic stop on Hwy. 172, Comer.
•Kevin Rivera Esquivel, 19, Hwy. 29 North, Athens, failure to appear.
•Nichalus Wayne Haley, 47, Rogers Mill Road, Danielsville, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
•Bryan Edward Holland, 30, Wayne Poultry Road, Pendergrass, was charged with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and improper tag display during a traffic stop on Hwy. 172, Comer.
•Kelly Jean Mastromarino, 63, Hwy. 106 South, Hull, investigative hold.
•Jyme Birt Noble, 38, Charlie Bolton Road, Hull, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
•Diane M. Parrish, 54, Coyal Strickland Road, Hull, faces a charge of DUI – alcohol after she was found in the parking lot of Union Baptist Church, Hwy. 106 South, Hull, reportedly “looking for her husband” who got out of the truck and walked away.
