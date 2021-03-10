A Lavonia man was arrested after allegedly stabbing two men on Bumpy Road.
James Darryl Harrison, 33, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault following an incident on Bumpy Road near Royston March 7.
Deputy Austin Shubert was dispatched along with officers regarding a stabbing. While en route, dispatchers told officers that Harrison was still on scene along with two victims with stab injuries.
Shubert parked his vehicle at the entrance to the address and observed a trail of blood every couple of feet leading to the rear of the residence. As he proceeded toward the rear of the home, he met two men he is familiar with from other encounters, the incident report noted.
Both men had been stabbed. One man had a gash on his left shoulder blade. While rendering aid to him, Shubert questioned them about Harrison’s whereabouts. They told him that Harrison had left the scene headed for Franklin County, along with a female who was probably driving the vehicle.
Shubert found another man who had been stabbed and had two bandages on his left arm.
EMS arrived to treat both victims.
The men said Harrison arrived early “flying up Bumpy Road and the driveway” with the woman and appeared intoxicated when he got out and began to attack people.
