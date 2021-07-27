A Lavonia man was arrested last week following the report of a suspicious person at a barn on Hwy. 174.
Stephen Allen Hester, 37, was charged with one count of felony second-degree burglary.
Officer Brandon Hanley was on patrol on July 20 about 11:30 a.m. when he was told to respond to a complaint of a white male wearing swimming trunks, no shoes and a T-shirt standing in her driveway. The complainant told 911 that the man then went across the road and down a long gravel driveway.
Hanley checked the area and then went towards a barn which was open at both ends and noticed a man (Hester) fitting the description given standing near a tractor. Hester came out of the barn but refused commands to get on the ground.
He told Hanley he was on a military training mission and that’s why he was in the area. Hanley drew his service weapon to compel Hester to get on the ground and show his hands so he could be handcuffed.
The owner of the barn was notified and told to check to see if anything was missing. The complainant was also notified the man was in custody.
In other incident, Tana Sue Peppers, 39, of Athens, was charged with pedestrian under the influence and possession of methamphetamine after she was found by officers walking along the shoulder of the road on Glenn Carrie Road near Ingles. She was found to be under the influence of narcotics, according to the report. A baggie with suspected methamphetamine was found on her. She told officers the substance was spider eggs.
In a third incident, warrants have been issued for a woman who reportedly stole a vehicle from a home on Hwy. 106 South in Hull. Deputy Carolyn Gibson went to the scene where she was told that a man’s black 2001 Ford Mustang with aftermarket rims had been taken from his residence sometime between 9 p.m. to midnight the night before. He said he received a call from a woman he knows asking to borrow the car but he told her no. When he got home at midnight, the car was gone. He said the keys had been left in the vehicle.
He called her and she admitted to taking the car but refused to return it. He said they had been in a relationship with the woman previously but that she had moved out about three months earlier.
The car was entered into the GCIC as stolen.
