A Lavonia woman was charged with stalking her ex-girlfriend last week.
Crystal Dawn Watkins, 36, was arrested on one count of aggravated stalking.
Deputy Gary Floyd met with a woman on Hwy. 98 West who told him that Watkins would not stop calling her since she took out a Temporary Protection Order (TPO) on her.
She created a list of all the calls that came to her work phone and Floyd noted that there were 10 of them over just a few hours.
She said Watkins had also contacted her boss as well as another employee and had showed up at her home.
While Floyd was interviewing her, Watkins called and he took the phone and could hear a woman saying
“I'm in Commerce and I'm coming there.” Floyd identified himself on the phone and she hung up without identifying herself. The victim made it clear that she feared Watkins and agreed to complete a witness statement. She stated that every time the store phone rings or her cell phone rings it will show a private number and when she answers it is Watkins on the line.
In another arrest, Amanda M. Armor, 38, of Colbert, and Charles Adrian Armor, 35, of Danielsville, were each charged with one count of loitering.
Deputy Joshua Smith observed an unusual light flickering near the dumpster at the Dollar General on Hanley Road while he was on patrol at about 2:20 a.m.
He went back to the business and saw a black Jeep Liberty leave the store parking lot and then turn quickly onto other roads in attempt to evade the patrol car. Smith turned on his lights and siren and made a traffic stop.
Armor said she stopped to use her phone. Smith observed the vehicle to be also occupied Armor’s teen daughter and a man, later identified as Mr. Armor, in the backseat.
There were numerous new packaged items in the car including hair products and a Dollar General shopping basket.
Mr. Armor told Smith he got the items from the dumpster at the Ila Dollar General and that a manager at yet another Dollar General in the county told him when they put new items in the dumpster so he could go get them. He said neither his wife or his daughter knew about this.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Timothy Collins, 42, Athens, probation violation. (Danielsville PD)
•Enrique Arteoga Cortez, 54, Danielsville, aggravated assault, simple battery family violence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Cory Franklin Davis, 39, Hull, probation violation.
•John Greg Duncan, 55, Royston, superior court order.
•Wiley Earl Frederick, Jr., 44, Hull, possession of methamphetamine.
•Ashely Alberta Gilbert, 33, Colbert, possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Adriane Leanne Gordy, 25, homeless, probation violation.
•Jacob Mitchell Henderson, 18, Danielsville, criminal trespass.
•Christopher Lee Hill, 21, Royston, theft by taking, battery family violence and criminal trespass family violence.
•Connie Lynn Jackson, 46, Danielsville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, drugs not in original container and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
•Don Christopher Mardis, 48, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Austin Lee Robinson, 21, Comer, battery family violence and two counts of probation violation.
•Joseph Scott Smith, 56, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Brandon Anthony Tarbush, 28, Winder, possession of methamphetamine.
•Penny Denise Waters, 42, Commerce, probation violation.
•Kenneth Wayne Wehunt, 47, Union Point, battery family violence.
•Ben Alexander Bailey, 55, Hull, public drunkenness, terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Sara Teresa Barnett, 55, Royston, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Kevin O’Neil Curry, 43, Comer, simple battery family violence.
•Parker Dylan Epps, 18, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop for a stop sign and open container.
•Heath Bradley Gilley, 26, Carlton, driving with suspended or revoked driver’s license, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and adult restraint law seat belt.
•Abraham Gonzales, 21, Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Zachary Taylor Goss, 22, Danielsville, driving without a valid license and expired tag or decal.
•Desiree Nichole Hall, 25, Athens, felony first degree burglary and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Christopher Neil Myers, 42, Lavonia, order of incarceration.
•Laure Gae Peppers, 68, Colbert, theft by shoplifting.
•Noemi Salinas-Lozano, 48, Athens, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
•Garrett Charles Slaton, 31, Iva, SC, DUI/alcohol and speeding.
•Jesse James Smith, 27, Commerce, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
