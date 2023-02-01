The Northern Judicial Circuit Juvenile Court will once again hold a Law Day essay contest sponsored by judge Hon. Warren C. Caswell for local area students.

This year is the eighteenth consecutive year of the contest. This year’s topic centers on the 2023 Law Day theme: Cornerstones of Democracy — Civics, Civility and Collaboration. This year, the question asks students to explore why trust in the government is essential to a self-governing republic. Specifically, students are asked to answer the following question: Why are the rights and duties of citizenship important to public trust in, and the success of, the American form of government?

