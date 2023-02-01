The Northern Judicial Circuit Juvenile Court will once again hold a Law Day essay contest sponsored by judge Hon. Warren C. Caswell for local area students.
This year is the eighteenth consecutive year of the contest. This year’s topic centers on the 2023 Law Day theme: Cornerstones of Democracy — Civics, Civility and Collaboration. This year, the question asks students to explore why trust in the government is essential to a self-governing republic. Specifically, students are asked to answer the following question: Why are the rights and duties of citizenship important to public trust in, and the success of, the American form of government?
The theme for Law Day in 2023 is Cornerstones of Democracy — Civics, Civility, and Collaboration.
“In recent years many believe that the tensions in the system of government have revealed deep divisions in American society,” said Caswell. “Divisions between persons can be aggravated by incivility in public discourse as well as insufficient understanding among the people about the rule of law and the role of the Constitution. However, together, when we collaborate to overcome our differences and resolve our disputes; we act to preserve our system of government, our Constitution, and our Union. In a republic, no one person has absolute power. Therefore, students must consider why the rule of law is important as well as how important it is for citizens with differing views to collaborate on what the ‘rule of law’ means. Participation, will give students the opportunity to explore why incivility can be dangerous to the functioning of a free republic; and why it is important for citizens to understand the operation of the Constitution both as a guardrail and a pathway to achieve the rule of law.”
The entry will require the student to write a persuasive essay advocating their chosen view. First prize is a $350 cash scholarship. All high school aged students residing in Elbert, Franklin, Hart, Madison and Oglethorpe Counties are eligible as well as any similarly aged student currently in the care of the Northern Circuit Juvenile Court, regardless of where they are placed.
Entries must be postmarked by April 15 and winners will be announced on Law Day, May 1. Full details, contest rules, and background information are available on the internet at www.warrencaswelllaw.com
Law Day was first proclaimed by President Eisenhower in 1958 and is a day of national dedication to the principle of government under law. Each year the American Bar Association, and a multitude of state and local bar associations, hold events and celebrations honoring law day to educate the public about the role of law in our society.
The Annual Law Day Essay Contest is designed to encourage young people to think about the role of law in society and how law affects their everyday lives, even at a young age. Judge Caswell has sponsored the contest each year since opening his practice in Madison County. According to Judge Caswell “Critical thinking and the ability to advocate a controversial position in writing are paramount for success in today’s world; this contest will provide students an opportunity to practice these crucial skills while reflecting how our laws meet, or fall short, of their own expectations.”
