A Lexington man was arrested last week for child molestation.
James Christopher Angelo, 35, was charged with one count of child molestation and a probation violation.
Captain Jimmy Patton of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the case was reported in March and allegedly involves a child under 14 (unrelated to Angelo) who lived in the same home at the time and involved “fondling.”
In another incident, Hank Chevi Card, 32, homeless, was charged with one count of public drunkenness. Deputy Joshua Rice responded to a call of a suspicious male at Stone Stewart Road. Rice found Card in the driveway of a home where he told Rice that someone was trying to get him and that “they” were watching them.
In another arrest, Michael Edward Hattaway, 56, of Lilburn, was charged with open container, possession and use of drug-related objects and public drunkenness.
Deputy Carolyn Gibson was dispatched to Hwy. 72 near Farm Road regarding a person asking for assistance after their vehicle reportedly ran out of gas. The caller was reportedly walking towards Comer.
Gibson retrieved a gas container and went to the scene at about 1:20 a.m. She found Hattaway and noted that she could immediately smell alcohol on his breath. He admitted to drinking two beers while at Stone Mountain about two hours before. He agreed to take and failed a roadside alcohol test. His truck was later found unsecured with the keys in the ignition. An open container of alcohol and drug and drug paraphernalia were found inside the truck, along with a loaded revolver. The truck was towed and the contents placed into evidence.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Michael Anthony Adams, 39, Colbert, DUI/alcohol.
•Mark Anthony Ellis, 41, Winterville, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane and a probation violation.
•James Hoyte Harvey, Sr., 48, Statham, two counts of probation violation.
•Martavious Deion Jarrell, 29, Danielsville, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, marijuana possession less than an ounce, parole violation, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Jimmy Reuben Nalley, 34, Colbert, probation violation.
•James Blake Norton, 40, Hull, violation of Family Violence Order.
•Stacy Nicole Patrick, 38, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Britnay Madison Bales, 21, Danielsville, failure to maintain lane and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Damain Cortez Blockum, 26, Hull, aggressive driving and stalking family violence.
•Cager Edward Cheek, 43, Colbert, DUI/drugs and restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicles.
•Jeffery Alan Embrick, 56, Danielsville, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no insurance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Saul Roa Escamilla, 28, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to stop for a stop sign.
•Leobardo Garcia-Ulloa, 39, Danielsville, driving without a valid license and light or flag on projecting load required.
•Willie Howard Gearin, 27, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Jeffery James Green, 34, Lexington, battery family violence and criminal trespass family violence
•Jane Elizabeth Harmon, 59, Athens, DUI/alcohol.
•Bobby Lester Hatton, 45, Danielsville, disorderly conduct.
•Roger Lynn McEntire, 51, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Darrell Eulis Moore, 50, Hull, theft by taking.
•Christy Michelle Morrison, 39, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Robert Anthony Poole, 32, of Colbert, terroristic threats and acts.
•Brittany Leanne Smith, 31, Royston, failure to appear.
•Aliyah Nashae Weaver, 24, Athens, DUI/alcohol.
