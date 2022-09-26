Two individuals involved in a larger armed drug conspiracy operating in the Athens area were found guilty by a federal jury for their crimes this past week.

Brendan R. Gates, 37, of Commerce, and Cindy Stamey, 49, of Danielsville, were each convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; Gates was also convicted of one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The verdict was reached on Sept. 21 following a three-day trial that began on Sept. 19 before U.S. District C. Ashley Royal. Stamey faces a minimum mandatory term of 10 years up to a maximum of life in prison; Gates faces a minimum mandatory term of 15 years up to a maximum of life in prison.

