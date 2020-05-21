Fire investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office have determined a fire that occurred around 2:10 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, at a Madison County residence, was intentionally set.
“The fire appears to have been set to multiple areas of the home located at 509 Hickory Hills Road in Danielsville,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Thankfully, the individual sleeping in the residence at the time was able to safely escape and alert the authorities.
Anyone with information on the individual or individuals responsible is asked to call the Georgia Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.
Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Danielsville investigation.
