Madison County firefighters must prepare for the “what if’s.” And that was the intent of a recent join training exercise in Hull involving nine of the county’s 11 department.

“We call it a joint training and the reason we do it is to work with other departments on how they operate and what they want us to do if we come work on a call with them,” said Neese-Sanford Fire Chief Adam Arnold.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.