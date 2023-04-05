Madison County firefighters must prepare for the “what if’s.” And that was the intent of a recent join training exercise in Hull involving nine of the county’s 11 department.
“We call it a joint training and the reason we do it is to work with other departments on how they operate and what they want us to do if we come work on a call with them,” said Neese-Sanford Fire Chief Adam Arnold.
Arnold said the training allows the departments to work with each other’s equipment so there’s more shared knowledge between the volunteers about what each department’s trucks can do. Firefighters from Colbert, Collins, Comer, Danielsville, Hull, Ila, Neese-Sanford, Poca and Shiloh were on hand.
“The other side of it was if we have a large fire within the county, what resources would it take to be able to provide water coverage, the amount of water needed to supply Comer’s ladder truck,” said Arnold. “Because Comer is the only one in the county with a ladder truck at this current time.”
The Neese-Sanford chief said the training exercise offered his department a chance to see if its tanker truck would work with a ladder truck.
Firefighters also addressed possible major fire calls.
“We did scenarios to ensure we were ready for when the bell rings,” said Arnold. “There are things we can do and operations we can do, but if we don’t practice them, we don’t use them on an active fire. So it’s important for us to get together and run through scenarios and train for scenarios so that if the time comes, we can act accordingly and be proficient at our job. We walked away with more knowledge of what we’re capable of as a Madison County fire service.
Several county commissioners were on hand, too, getting a chance to see firefighters in action and gain a deeper knowledge of how the services work and what equipment needs they might have.
Madison County fire services are in need of more volunteers. If you have an interest in serving Madison County and its citizens, email madisoncountyrescue.ga@gmail.com
