A Madison County man was arrested in a Feb. 28 drug bust in Bowman that resulted from a multi-jurisdictional drug investigation.
Richard Drake, 40, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
A search warrant was executed at a residence in Bowman, Elbert County after an investigation conducted by the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office with the assistance of the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Community Supervision, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Items were seized included:
•Approximately 3.16 pounds of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $107,400
•Approximately 1.03 pounds of marijuana with an approximate street value of $9,380
•$52,010 in U.S. currency
Connie Fowler, 54, of Elbert County, was also charged with sale of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Fowler and Drake were taken to the Elbert County Jail following their arrest.
This is an ongoing investigation. For additional information about Appalachian RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity look for ARDEO@appalachiandtf on twitter or follow on facebook@appalachianrdeo and/or Instagram.
