A Madison County man has been charged with arson for burning down a structure earlier this month at 1394 Winns Lake Road in Comer.
Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office assisted with the arrest April 23 of Christopher Michael Tarver, 45, of Comer, for one count of arson in the first degree and one count of possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
The charges stem from his alleged involvement in setting two fires to the same residence on April 11 and April 12. Tarver was in the Madison County Jail facing separate charges when the new charges were brought against him.
The 1,000 square-foot, 100-year-old home had been unoccupied for about a year and had no utilities connected to it at the time the fires were set.
The first fire occurred around 7:40 p.m. on April 11 and was set to the back left side of the residence. The second fire occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on April 12 and was set to the back right side of the residence. This fire completely destroyed the structure.
“Deliberately setting fire to any type of structure is not only a felony in the State of Georgia; it is incredibly dangerous,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “On behalf of the agency, I would like to say thank you to the local law enforcement professionals.”
