The Madison County Sheriff Office Michael Moore released the following statement about the school shooting threat at the high school:
“Recently, the Madison County 911 Center was contacted by a male subject who claimed they had been part of a chat conversation on the social media platform, Omegle. Omegle is a social media platform where its users can anonymously communicate with other individuals through a chat feature. This chat feature is random.
This caller was using a calling application to communicate with our 911 center operators. The caller advised he was calling from Canada and using this application in order to prevent incurring long distance phone fees. The application blocks the caller identification process in our system, thus producing no phone number associated with the caller or where the call originated. During the conversation, the caller did not provide his name, address and phone number during the call into our 911 center.
The subject contacted our 911 center to provide information about a chat conversation he had with an individual. This caller provider our 911 center with a reported social media screen name used by the other party in the chat. The caller reported the other party made threats of killing his family, as well as going to the high school to harm others. The caller advised this subject named off several students who attend the high school.
The sheriff’s office was able to locate the individual named in the 911 calls as the subject who made these threats. Upon completion of the investigation, this subject was deemed a victim of fraudulent activity on multiple social media platforms as well.
While investigators had contact with this subject, other members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office went to the high school to secure the location. This response included members in uniform and those in plain clothes. The high school faculty made every possible effort to contact the identified students and families of the involved.
As part of this investigation, sheriff’s office investigators located other incidents where similar activity has occurred at other high schools across the United States. Investigators located incidents at multiple New York City area high schools and a high school in Maryland. When comparing the postings in these incidents to our incident, investigators noticed almost an exact word-for-word copy of these messages.
Investigators also noticed the subjects on this list had social media accounts with Instagram and these accounts were public to anyone.
The sheriff’s office has contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation about this matter and passed along information gathered during our investigation. The sheriff’s office has remained alert out of caution, but all signs indicate this was a hoax and there is no credible threat to the high school or its students in this matter.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Charter School System worked hand in hand to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We have worked and will continue to work as a team to provide a safe, educational environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.