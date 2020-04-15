Fire Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office have determined two fires that occurred on April 11 and April 12 in Madison County were both intentionally set. The fires were set to the same home located at 1394 Winns Lake Road in Comer, Georgia.
The first fire occurred around 7:40 p.m. on April 11 and was set to the back left side of the residence. The second fire occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on April 12 and was set to the back right side of the residence. This fire completely destroyed the structure.
“The 1,000 square-foot, 100-year-old home has been unoccupied for about a year and had no utilities connected to it at the time the fires were set,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “If you have any information on the individual or individuals responsible, I ask that you call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”
Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Collins Volunteer Fire Department with this investigation.
