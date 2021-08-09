Twenty-five members of Madison County Rescue participated in a crash victim extrication class Aug. 7-8 presented by Georgia Fire Academy instructors from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center.
Madison County Rescue is the state-sanctioned volunteer rescue service made up of Madison County Volunteer Firefighters.
Firefighters from Collins, Colbert, Comer, Danielsville, Hull, Ila and Shiloh Volunteer Fire Departments trained together throughout the two-day class. The classroom presentation included information on how to safely dismantle automobiles that have been involved in car crashes with the hand and hydraulic tools, more commonly known as "the Jaws of Life,'' available to them on the Madison County Rescue Trucks, that are located at various VFDs around the county. This training will help Madison County Volunteer Firefighters understand how to protect themselves and citizens from the dangers of airbags, high voltage electric and hybrid vehicle systems, various fuel products, like gas, propane, LPG, etc.
“This understanding of how to extricate persons involved in a crash is critical to the safety of both the crash victims and rescue personnel because of all the varying features in cars and trucks of today,” organizers said.
Additionally, Madison County Rescue and volunteer firefighters offered thanks to Madison County Towing for donating the four vehicles that were dismantled during the training.
“Without this support the training could not have been conducted,” organizers said.
The firefighters participated in "rescue" exercises that helped them improve those skills, and better understand how to "cut" open various types of vehicles. These vehicles had glass, doors, fenders, and even roofs removed by various means to provide access to simulated car crash victims. By dismantling various vehicle types and participating in this type of joint training, firefighters improve their skills, improve teamwork between departments, and help to make the county a safer place.
“Our country's volunteer firefighters work diligently day or night, in all weather conditions and for no pay, to protect and serve our communities whenever needed,” organizers said. “These dedicated individuals voluntarily give their time to serve our communities and save Madison County taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. However, more volunteer firefighters and Rescue members are desperately needed.”
Citizens with an interest in becoming volunteer firefighters should contact madisoncountyrescue.ga@gmail.com to learn about the commitments and requirements needed to become a Registered Volunteer Firefighter in Madison County.
