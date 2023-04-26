A Nicholson man faces several charges in Madison County, including home invasion for an incident that occurred at a home on Rocky Branch Hollow Road, Nicholson.
Ronald Glynn Rice, 58, Rocky Branch Hollow Road, Nicholson, faces charges of two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), home invasion and two counts of terroristic threats and acts.
Rice was arrested when officers responded to the home for a welfare check on a female, Rice’s wife whom he had not lived with for several months, after someone sent a text message indicating that Rice had shot and/or killed her and she had not been heard from.
It was determined that his wife had not been shot, but Rice had been in possession of a firearm that was at a neighbor’s house. The female sustained a “busted” lip, some abrasions on her right hand and several knots on her head.
A man at the home, a male roommate to the female, was also assaulted by Rice.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•An ATV accident was reported with an injury to a child on Old Harrison School Road in Royston at 8:54 p.m., April 21. The sheriff’s office, EMS and Rescue responded to the accident.
•A dispute was reported at Happy Kids Learning Center, Hwy. 29 South, Hull.
•A possible suicide was reported in Hull.
•A woman reported interference with child custody at a home on Bertha Willis Road, Comer.
•Possible animal abuse was reported at a Sherwood Circle residence in Danielsville.
•A juvenile was reported missing from a home on Briarwood Lane in Danielsville.
•A car was found abandoned in the roadway on Hwy. 29 South at Moons Grove Church Road, Colbert. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.
•An abandoned vehicle was located in the roadway on Patton Lane at Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.
•A woman on Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, reported her mother missing on April 19.
•Criminal trespass by a woman on Beck Road in Hull. She stated she observed damage to the passenger side of her truck after picking up chicken feed at B&G Feed, where she observed a worked pushing a loaded hand truck along the side of her truck.
•A man reported finding a cell phone on top of the ATM at First Citizens Bank, Hwy. 29 South in Athens.
•Criminal trespass was reported by a man on Vineyards Creek Church Road in Comer, where someone threw a brick through a window on a mobile home he is remodeling.
•A woman on Manor Drive, Hull, reported her daughter was receiving threatening messages from another female via Instagram in the nature of causing physical bodily harm and even death to her daughter.
•Financial transaction card theft was reported by a man on Roy Woods Road in Comer. The man stated he had several fraudulent charges on his bank debit card.
•A man on Moriah Church Road in Danielsville reported aggravated cruelty to animals. The complainant, who raises German Shepherds, found one of his puppies dead, of blunt force trauma to the head, beside the fence on the property line.
•A man on Hwy. 98 West in Danielsville reportedly failed to register as a sex offender.
•A hit and run was reported on Buford Carey Road, Danielsville.
•Aggravated battery and cruelty to children was reported at a home on Shoal Creek Road in Colbert, where one male was injured during a physical altercation with another male.
•A woman at a Crawford W. Long Apt., Danielsville, reported her brother, attending a birthday party for his son, recorded her without her permission.
•A woman attending what appeared to be a block party on Alberta Drive in Colbert reported her vehicle received extensive damage when it was struck by another vehicle. The female complainant provided the name of a man she believed was responsible for the damage. The man stated he was not driving and does not own a vehicle.
•A 13-year-old juvenile male and a 30-year-old male were reported to be in a physical fight at a home on McCannon Morris Road in Danielsville, where a large group of people had been drinking, arguing and fighting.
•Theft by taking was reported at a home on Hwy. 98 West in Danielsville, where a man reported a lady came onto his property and stole a pair of his wife’s shoes.
•A person on Diamond Hill Colbert Road in Colbert reported items had been left outside the residence and the complainant didn’t know who the owner was.
•An unruly juvenile was reported at a home on Main Street in Comer.
•A civil dispute was reported at a home on Clairmont Avenue, Comer, where a man reported his neighbor had pulled up his property line stakes.
•A MCSO officer was dispatched to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where a female was seeking treatment for injuries she received during a domestic dispute with her husband at a home on Rose Hill Court in Athens. The woman said she was afraid of her husband, who also had received some injuries during the incident.
•Criminal trespass was reported at a home on Main Street in Comer, where a woman reported a domestic dispute with her son. She stated she had locked herself in the bathroom and her son was trying to break in the door.
•An abandoned vehicle was located sitting partially in the roadway on Hwy. 172, Colbert. The vehicle owner advised the vehicle had broken down and they were going to have it towed.
