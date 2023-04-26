A Nicholson man faces several charges in Madison County, including home invasion for an incident that occurred at a home on Rocky Branch Hollow Road, Nicholson.

Ronald Glynn Rice, 58, Rocky Branch Hollow Road, Nicholson, faces charges of two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), home invasion and two counts of terroristic threats and acts.

