A Madison County resident was convicted by a federal jury on June 7 of distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), days after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation discovered evidence that he was continuing to distribute CSAM on a social media app and had concurrently cut off his ankle monitor to escape custody.

Christopher Snow, 35, of Carlton, was convicted of one count of distribution of child sexual abuse material and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material following a two-day trial that began on June 6 before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. Self, III. Snow faces a mandatory minimum of five years up to a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count, for a maximum of 40 years in prison. In addition, he is facing up to a lifetime of supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender upon release from federal prison. Snow will remain in federal custody awaiting sentencing on Oct. 3 in Athens.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.