A Madison County man was arrested last week on child pornography charges.
Bryan Simmons, 30, Colbert, was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children (distribution of child pornography) by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.
The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Simmons’ online activity after receiving a request for assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) regarding the trading of images depicting child pornography by Simmons via the internet.
This investigation led to a search warrant at Simmons’ home in Colbert and the subsequent arrest of Simmons on April 21. The GBI CEACC Unit was assisted in the execution of their search warrant by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.
Simmons was booked into the Madison County Jail.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.