Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King recently announced that a residential fire on Hwy. 72 W in Colbert is under investigation.
“Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to an early morning residential fire involving a mobile home,” said King. “The residence received heavy fire damage and many belongings were lost, though no injuries have been reported as the owners were not home when the blaze began. Anyone with information on this fire should call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-252-5804.”
