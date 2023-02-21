Thirty-one Madison County volunteer firefighters recently completed 16 hours of training over a cold and rainy weekend to improve their skills to better protect the community.
The training included classroom presentations and hands-on training. The firefighters learned how to apply numerous techniques to remove doors, windows, and roofs from crashed automobiles with hand tools, electric, and hydraulic extrication equipment. Some of this equipment is more commonly referred to as "the Jaws of Life" in the civilian community.
The crash victim extrication training class was provided by instructors from the Georgia Fire Academy. This training is designed to teach firefighters how to safely and efficiently remove patients from crashed automobiles, use equipment appropriately and then quickly get crash victims into the hands of emergency medical personnel.
Madison County Rescue is the county's emergency first response organization to automobile crashes that require victim extraction when patients are trapped inside a crashed vehicle. Madison County Rescue is made up of members from fire departments across the county. Firefighters from Carlton, Danielsville, Hull, Neese-Sanford, Pocataligo and Shiloh volunteer fire departments participated in this class. Many of these firefighters are long-term members of Madison County Rescue, as well as their respective communities VFDs, and were recertifying their skills. While others are prospective new members of Madison County Rescue and just learning how to use the tools available on the six Rescue trucks, which are located at various fire departments around the county.
"Many citizens do not realize that Madison County is protected by 100 percent volunteer fire and rescue services, 11 independent fire departments and MC Rescue, all completely staffed by citizen volunteers,” officials said. “These citizen volunteers do not get paid for any of the time they dedicate to training or when responding to emergency calls. However, they compassionately dedicate untold numbers of hours each year to give back to their fellow Madison County citizens by learning more and practicing the skills they use when providing emergency responses throughout our county. They deserve the thanks of all our citizens."
Citizens that would like to learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter should contact the fire department in their community or email madisoncountyrescue.ga@gmail.com. Officials also would like to thank Ben Hanley of HCP Towing for donating six vehicles to be used in the training, providing breakfast for everyone and a facility to complete the training event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.