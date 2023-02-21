Thirty-one Madison County volunteer firefighters recently completed 16 hours of training over a cold and rainy weekend to improve their skills to better protect the community.

The training included classroom presentations and hands-on training. The firefighters learned how to apply numerous techniques to remove doors, windows, and roofs from crashed automobiles with hand tools, electric, and hydraulic extrication equipment. Some of this equipment is more commonly referred to as "the Jaws of Life" in the civilian community.

