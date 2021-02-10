Magistrate Court Judge David Patton released the following statistics for his office for 2020:
•Warrants issued: 578 felony arrest, 683 misdemeanor arrest, 2 good behavior, 49 search warrants.
•Hearings: 21 warrant application hearings, 633 first bond appearances, 1 good behavior.
Criminal cases
•Ordinance violations: 264 citations and accusations, 121 non-trial dispositions, 43 trials
•Misdemeanors: 7 citations and accusations and 6 non-trial dispositions
Civil cases
•Statements of claim: 509 cases filed, 395 non-trial dispositions, 10 trial/traverse
•Disposessories/distress warrants: 146 cases filed, 70 non-trial dispositions, 68 trial/traverse
•Garneshments: 19 cases filed, 16 non-trial dispositions, 1 trial/traverse
•Foreclosures/amendments: six cases filed and four non-trial dispositions
