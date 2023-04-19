Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel were called to St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A man on Charles Hart Road in Colbert was being treated for a gunshot wound to his left hand.
The man stated he was cleaning his Beretta .32 caliber firearm and accidentally discharged it into his hand.
Other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week include:
•The Red Cross was called in to assist three adults after a fire at a mobile home on Hwy. 191 at 1:20 p.m., April 15. Danielsville and Shiloh volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze.
•A domestic dispute was reported at Rose Hill Place between two sisters resulting in both women’s wigs getting ripped off.
•An arson investigation was conducted April 10 on Paoli Road, Carlton, where a barn and a vehicle had burned.
•A man reported an accident involving a deer on James Holcomb Road, Hull.
•A woman on Transco Road, Danielsville, reported being bitten by a stray dog when she attempted to separate the stray dog that had attacked her dog. The woman was transported by Madison County EMS personnel to St. Mary’s Hospital, Athens, for treatment.
•A man on Bud Freeman Road, Royston, reported a neighbor, who is on probation or parole, told him he would “take care of it” if his kids came onto his property while riding dirt bikes with another neighbor’s children. The complainant stated the offender drives by his residence showing him that he has a gun.
•Criminal trespass was reported at Tiny Town, Hwy. 72 East, Carlton, where a woman reported a domestic dispute between herself and her boyfriend. The complainant stated her boyfriend took her cell phone and would not give it back to her.
•A man on Kudzu Road in Danielsville reported a loose dog had attacked and killed a chicken on his property. The complainant stated he had allowed a woman to keep her dogs on his property until she found a new residence and it was one of her dogs that had gotten off the chain. The woman was warned by phone that she needed to attend to the dogs or she could possibly be arrested for animal cruelty.
•A possible burglary was reported at a home on Vines Creek Church Road, Comer. A woman reported she found the rear door of a mobile home in front of her residence open. No one was found inside the mobile home and nothing was reported missing.
•A woman on Fowler Freeman Lane in Danielsville reported an incident of criminal trespass by another woman who refused to leave the property after being told to do so.
•Two groups of teens, across the road from each other on Timberlane Drive in Danielsville, were reportedly involved in an incident where one group was harassing and challenging the other to fight. The two mothers, one at each residence, were contacted and advised of the consequences if the incident continued.
•A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle on Neese-Commerce Road at Minish Cemetery, Commerce, for failure to dim headlights, no tag light and littering and it was determined the driver did not have valid insurance on the vehicle.
•Financial transaction card theft at a home on Laurel Avenue in Comer was reported to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville.
•A traffic stop was attempted on a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly on Hwy. 106 South at Smith Road, Hull, but the driver fled toward Clarke County. Athens-Clarke County and the Georgia State Patrol were both notified and responded to the area.
•A welfare check on a female juvenile at a home on Lakeview Circle Danielsville, was conducted.
•A woman on Sanders Road, Hull, reported unauthorized charges on her and her son’s bank accounts.
•A woman on Timberlane Drive, Danielsville, reported she thought someone had either shot a hole or threw a rock through her front bedroom window.
•A man on Seagraves Mill Road in Hull went to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to report one of his calves had been shot in the neck and he had no idea who may have done this.
•An abandoned vehicle was located on Forest Lane at Shoal Creek Road, Colbert. The vehicle was towed due to causing a traffic hazard.
•A female in Danielsville reported she took five Escitalopram pills in an attempt to commit suicide. She was transported by Madison County EMS personnel to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
•Criminal damage to property and reckless conduct were reported at a home on Willis Glenn Road in Hull where someone discharged a firearm with three bullet holes through the window of the residence. No one in the home was struck by the bullets.
•Simple battery – FVA was reported during a domestic dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a home on Old Elberton Road, Hull.
•A woman reported an accident involving a deer on Lem Edwards Road, Colbert.
