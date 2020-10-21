A man and his mother were both arrested following a traffic stop in Danielsville last week.
Jeffery Scott Caudle, 26, no address listed, was charged with brake lights and turn signals required and DUI/drugs.
After his arrest, he requested that his mother be called to pick up his vehicle. When she arrived, Deputy Mason Bennett ran her driver’s license through dispatch to determine if she had a valid license and it was discovered that she had an active warrant out of Forsyth County. Samantha Ann Turner, 45, of Danielsville, was arrested at Forsyth’s request.
The incident began while Bennett was sitting in his patrol car at the roundabout when he noticed a white Ford Ranger turn off Sherwood Circle. He got behind the vehicle and noticed that the driver’s side brake light was out. Before he could turn on his blue lights, the truck pulled into Danielsville Florist. When he approached the driver (Caudle) he noted that he appeared to be under the influence and he told Bennett he did not have his license with him.
In another arrest, Wayne Wesley Moore, 48, of Hull, was charged with disorderly conduct following an incident on Willis Glenn Road.
Deputy Carolyn Gibson was dispatched to the scene regarding a female calling 911 and screaming. After making contact with the caller, she advised there was a physical altercation between her ex-husband and current husband.
The ex-husband had left the scene in a small green pickup truck, possibly headed to his mother’s home. She said her ex had dropped off the children several times and provoked an altercation by calling her “fat” in front of the children. Her husband said he had called the ex and told him not to come onto the property anymore and not to insult his wife. Following a shouting match on the phone, Moore showed back up on the property and confronted the husband with a fight ensuing.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office included:
•Kendarius Mapp, 22, of Nicholson, was charged with receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, theft by receiving stolen property and unlawful for person with criminal street gang position to engage/consider.
•Sherry Leona Johnson, 48, of Danielsville, was charged with theft by deception after she attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase a lottery ticket at a convenience store in Ila.
•Thomas Craig Woodall, 61, Hull, unlawful conduct during 911 call/contact 911 for purpose of annoy/harass/molest.
•Travis Lee Barber, 39, Statesboro, probation violation.
•Teresa Lynn Brooks, 61, Colbert, probation violation.
•Jermaine Michael Brown, 39, Hull, probation violation, terroristic threats and acts and theft by taking.
•Brent Hascal Caudell, 39, Newnan, four counts of probation violation. (two separate arrests, no bond)
•Johnny Koyt Chumbler, Jr., 31, Hull, parole violation.
•David Salvatore Cook, 30, Commerce, two counts of probation violation.
•Patrisha Lynn Craft, 37, Athens, probation violation.
•Andrew Melvin Dove, 32, Danielsville, three counts of probation violation.
•Nicholas Lee Estell, 24, Elberton, speeding, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•David Ray Graham, 34, Woodstock, probation violation.
•Henry Daniel Greene, 25, Arnoldsville, probation violation.
•Richard David Hamel, 34, Athens, probation violation.
•Sabrina Lynn Hardeman, 19, Winterville, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony and kidnapping.
•Megan Nichole Nicklow, 35, Danielsville, four counts of aggravated assault and third degree cruelty to children and simple battery family violence.
•Tyrus Aven Harris, 44, Winterville, criminal trespass.
•Timothy Wayne McLendon, 38, Royston, motion to revoke bond.
•Nicolai Jerry Nielson, 37, Winder, probation violation.
•Erik James Richardson, 39, Crawford, probation violation.
•James Philli Seagraves, 45, Athens, probation violation.
•Trandam Lamar Tittle, 28, Comer, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony and kidnapping.
•William Dwight Tucker, 29, Winterville, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony and two counts of financial transaction card fraud.
•Jamie Bee Whitlock, 42, Athens, possession and use of drug-related objects and two counts of failure to appear.
•Horace Arnold, Jr., 76, Carlton, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane and knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
•Chelsea Erin Cole, 27, Colbert, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container and too fast for conditions.
•Tessa Lynn Collins, 25, Elberton, probation violation.
•Margaret Brittian Dukes, 51, Athens, probation violation.
•Justin Ryan Ferguson, 30, Athens, investigative hold.
•Carey Alton Fortson, 37 Elberton, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Eric Hamilton Gillespie, 33, Colbert, DUI/multiple substance. (Comer PD)
•Jason Anthony Head, 41, Hull, aggravated stalking and felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Austin Tyrone Horn, 17, Hull, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Billy Wane Mathis, 31, Hull, criminal trespass family violence.
•Joshua Edward Metcalf, 26, Dewy Rose, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects and probation violation.
•Steven Reggie Miller, 45, Ninety-Six, SC, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•William Enoch Mize, 18, Danielsville, criminal trespass family violence and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Devon Melahn Reed, 34, Athens, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and seatbelt violation.
•Daniel Bozidar-Alexander Vlasic, 47, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•April Lynn Hart, 36, Athens, probation violation.
•Shonda Kaye Hill, 50, Colbert, probation violation.
•Patrick Tyler Morris, 29, homeless, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Timothy Nix, 22, Danielsville, battery and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
•Richard Self, 53, Athens, probation violation.
•Wyatt Kolt Wall, 24, Dunnellon, FL, DUI/drugs, failure to obey traffic control device, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects and speeding.
•Matthew Allen Cowart, 34, Hull, driving without a valid license, expired vehicle tag or decal and no proof of insurance.
•Travis James Thomason, 53, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked and open container.
