A Comer man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman pushing her from his vehicle Sept. 27.
Darrell Glenn Robinson, 39, was charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the female victim said Robinson ripped her pants as she was trying to get out of his truck. She said he had been elbowing her in the face while he was driving. She said he wouldn’t let her out, but then he slowed down and pushed her from the truck. He then picked her up and put her back in the truck. She said she remembered screaming out the window for help. Officer Derek Shelton said the victim had red marks and swelling on her foot. She had red marks on her face and scratches on her arm.
A woman on Arnold Park Drive called 911 after seeing a small white truck with blue stripes and hearing a woman screaming for help.
Shelton found Robinson at a residence on Della Slaton Road. Robinson told him that the woman struck his eye. He said she wanted to go to the “dope house” to get drugs and was angry when he said no. He maintained that she had been drinking and denied hitting her. He said he stopped and let her get out of the vehicle and that he didn’t push her. Shelton said Robinson’s “story changed every time he would tell what happened.” He was arrested and taken to the Madison County Jail. Shelton said Robinson kept cursing and calling him names and heatbutted the cage in the patrol car, causing a small cut on his forehead.
Officers had responded to a domestic dispute between the two at 3:41 a.m. Sept. 19, but no arrests were made then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.