A man was apprehended Friday after firing on three people, then barricading himself after law enforcement arrived at a residence on Kellogg Drive just south of Danielsville.
Joshua Rogers, 27, was transported to the Madison County Jail and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, burglary and receipt of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to a Facebook post from Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore, the sheriff’s office responded to a call around 3 p.m., Jan. 7 in reference to an altercation.
“When deputies arrived, they learned Joshua Rogers, was firing a firearm in a neighborhood,” wrote Moore. “When other individuals confronted him, Rogers fired at three subjects with a shotgun.”
After deputies arrived, Rogers appeared from behind a residence and refused to follow commands to stop and show them his hands. He entered into the residence and barricaded himself.
“The sheriff’s office made repeated attempts to have Rogers exit the residence, without success,” wrote Moore. “State troopers came to assist, with members of the state SWAT team. Rogers exited the residence and surrendered before entry was made. Upon further investigation, it was determined he forced entry into a former girlfriend’s residence.”
Moore thanked the Georgia State Patrol and the Danielsville Police Department for their assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.