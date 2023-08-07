Wayne Patrell Jackson, 38, 791 Clairmont Ave., Comer, was arrested on Aug. 5 after he reportedly invaded a family member’s home and stabbed them.
It was reported that at around 3:29 a.m. on Aug. 5 he went into his mother’s home while she was asleep and punched and stabbed her. He then fled the scene prior to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrival.
