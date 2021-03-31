A Royston man was arrested after an incident on Hannah Creek Church Road last week.
John Greg Duncan, 55, of Royston, was charged with battery family violence and a probation violation.
Deputy Kenneth Bowen was dispatched to the scene along with other officers. While en route, Bowen was informed that the suspect was Duncan and that he had multiple warrants for his arrest. Another officer advised that he would flee when deputies arrived due to this.
Two deputies approached the rear of the residence in case Duncan was inside, however they found Duncan walking in the woods behind the home. He complied with being taken into custody.
His girlfriend told officers that Duncan saw messages on her phone from her ex-husband and he went “crazy on her.”
She said that during the argument, Duncan grabbed her face and squeezed it. She said that no other contact was made and that there were no threats made. She did have visible injuries on her face and lip that she said occurred from a prior physical altercation she had with Duncan, according to the report. That incident had already been reported to the Madison and Franklin County Sheriff's Offices.
In another incident, Russell Edmund Armistead, 43, was charged with one count of simple battery — family violence following a domestic dispute at a home on Lola Street in Colbert where he allegedly spit in a woman’s face.
In another arrest, Andrew Melvin Dove, 33, of Danielsville, was arrested on a probation hold and for receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
Sgt. Justin Hanley and another deputy, along with a probation officer, went to Dove’s home on Old Royston Road last week to visit him as he is on felony probation. He was asked to provide a urine sample in the presence of one of the officers but said he didn’t have to go. They walked back into the room where his live in girlfriend was and she said in officers’ presence that there was marijuana located somewhere in the bedroom. During a search of the bedroom, a shotgun was located, along with small pieces of blue pills and a cigar wrap containing marijuana.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week included:
•Judith Moriah Armstrong, 30, Comer, theft by taking. (Comer PD)
•Felipa Duarte-Pineda, 33, Lilburn, driving without a valid license and speeding. (GSP)
•Kevin Rivera Esquivel, 17, Athens, driving without a valid license, possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age (first offense) and tag light illumination required.
•Herbert Provice Evans, 28, Athens, driving with a learners permit without license, DUI/alcohol, failure to change address on driver’s license and failure to obey stop sign.
•Juan Antonio Fonseca, 45, Lithonia, DUI/drugs, open container in vehicle, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and speeding.
•Caitlin Marie Haggard, 29, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Tamara Lynn Hansford, 37, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Rebekah Lynn James, 62, Danielsville, contempt of court.
•Brandon Keith Jordan, 36, Danielsville, adult restraint law seatbelt and DUI/alcohol.
•Tina Louise Mazariegos-Medrano, 48, Colbert, cruelty to animals and disposal of carcass of furbearing animals or alligators.
•Alejandro Alvarez Moore, 27, Hartwell, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Gerardo Reyes-Rico, 34, Hull, defective equipment and driving without a valid license.
•Kevin Michael Suhadolnik, 27, Colbert, two counts of failure to appear.
•J. Dedrick Charles Thompson, 28, Hull, failure to appear.
•Marcelo Vazquez-Blanco, 34, Richmond, VA, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Henry Steven Way, 24, Mount Pleasant, SC, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Amy Michelle Floyd, 41, Watkinsville, speeding and a probation violation.
•Katie Nicole Fouche, 28, Winterville, probation violation.
•Brnadon James Grimes, 30, homeless, criminal damage to property in the second degree.
•Devin Wade Hambrick, 35, Athens, probation violation.
•Kenneth Lane, 37, Colbert, two counts of failure to appear.
•Christopher Eugene Nix, 23, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to provide assistance; report accident and two counts of probation violation.
•James Blake Norton, 40, Hull, driving while suspended or revoked, failure to appear and a probation violation.
•Johnny Michael Scott, 58, Winterville, failure to appear.
•Cody Emory Sharp, 31, Carlton, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, driving without headlights when required, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and felony tampering with evidence.
•Johnny Wayne Allen, 60, Athens, adult restraint law seat belt, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/alcohol, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, speeding and tires.
•Tracey Ann Brenning, 31, Marissa IL, failure to appear.
•Ronnie Christopher Daniels, 33, Atlanta, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/alcohol, improper/erratic lane change, open container in vehicle and speeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.