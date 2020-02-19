A man was apprehended Wednesday, Feb. 19 after allegedly pulling a knife on an Athens bus driver.
Edward Lee Wessinger, 42, Crawford, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and armed robbery, according to a post on Facebook from Sheriff Michael Moore, who said more charges are possibly pending as the investigation continues.
“…Around 8:30 a.m., Madison County deputies were dispatched to Ingles in Hull in reference to a white male brandishing a knife on an Athens-Clarke County Transit bus driver in the parking lot,” wrote Moore. “Prior to deputies arriving, the male walked to a nearby Apex convenience store and threatened the clerk with the knife and demanded money. After being given money from the register, the male fled on foot dropping the money in the process. After a brief search involving Madison, Athens-Clarke and GSP officers, the suspect was located and arrested at another convenience store just inside of Athens-Clarke County.”
