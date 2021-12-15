A homeless man was taken into custody after someone on Colbert-Danielsville Road called to report an unknown male standing in their driveway.
Steven J. Grossman, 28, was charged with one count of public drunkenness.
The responding officer found the man barefoot with his pants soaking wet from the knees down and wearing a gray hoodie. The man was very confused, disoriented and did not know where he was. He was also reportedly covered in scratches from head to toe that appeared to be from briars and brush. Grossman was hallucinating and admitted he had taken acid in the past but not that day and thought he might have been “roofied.” He told the deputy he was from Marietta and did not know how he had gotten to Madison County.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Samantha Dawn Tuten-Prez, 33, Athens, theft by shoplifting.
•Anacleto Enrique Velasquez-Ortiz, 57, Norcross, driving without a valid license, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Try Lernard Davis, 28, Athens, violate Family Violence order.
•Anthony Bryson Ewing, 19, Maysville, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Tina Jeanine Fitzpatrick, 56, Commerce, exploit/inflict pain to/deprive essential services to disabled person, elder person and felony identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
•Theresa Herd, 61, Hull, failure to appear.
•Jeremy Wayne Hughes, 27, Nicholson, driving with no license on person, expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to maintain lane, no proof of insurance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, tag light illumination required, taillights maintenance and felony tampering with evidence.
•Johnny Stewart Johnson, 41, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, two counts of receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and two counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property. (No bond.)
•Destiny Leighanne Lord, 26, Winterville, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, probation violation, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and felony tampering with evidence.
•Benjamin Austin Padgett, 41, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop for a stop sign and tail lights required.
•Esteban Palacio-Chamu, 28, Atlanta, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired or no registration or title, failure to maintain lane, possession and of drug-related objects and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Nikia Marie Simmons, 34, Colbert, possession and use of drug-related objects, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and two counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property.
•Brent Thomas Smith, 36, Auburn, probation violation.
•Sarah Melody Smith, 41, Canon, hold for Oconee County.
•Tyrique Quamane Walker, 25, Commerce, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, parole violation, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Dorise Ann Whitehead, 60, Carlton, probation hold letter, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jameshia Wise, 22, Greensboro, disorderly conduct.
•Milvia Haydee Esteban-Zacarias, 39, Athens, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
•Joseph Tyler Ewing, 26, Maysville, hold for Banks County.
•Brandon James Grimes, 31, Danielsville, three counts of financial transaction card theft.
•Christina Elizabeth Humphries, 50, Hull, felony theft by taking.
•William Elijah Humphries, 43, Hull, felony theft by taking.
•Elizabeth Booth Kitchens, 69, Hull, theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Olivia Ann Ortegon, 28, Alto, failure to appear.
•Philip Michael Sims, 36, Comer, DUI/drugs, failure to maintain lane and adult seatbelt violation.
•Billy Lee Tucker, 58, Danielsville, possession and use drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Salvador Valdez-Mora, 42, Athens, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
