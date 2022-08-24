Deputies responded to a home on Stapler Road Aug. 15 where a woman reported a man was on her porch “beating” on the door. She stated the man fell off the porch and left the area. Several items were found in the front and back yard of the residence.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A woman on Ed Coile Road told Deputy Andrew Bray her grandson who was already on probation for missing too much school was refusing to get up and go to school.
•Deputy Bray reported woman on Thomas Road, Hull, was following a vehicle Aug. 15 with two men who had been seen in her basement. The woman gave Bray a bookbag that contained an AR pistol that she said was found where one of the men had been sleeping in her basement, before she threw him out earlier in the day.
•A man on Pine Street in Ila reported identity fraud Aug. 15. He told Deputy Justin Hanley he received a letter from a collection agency for over $2,255 owed to a Littleton, Colorado, college. The complainant said he had never attended the college.
•Deputy Bray reported Aug. 15 that a woman on Thomas Road, Hull, told him she had been contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) advising her that her 9 mm handgun had been recovered. She stated she didn’t know it was missing until she was contacted by the FBI.
•A woman on Fenway Drive, Hull, reported Tuesday, Aug. 16, she found a bag of bullets in her son’s room after he moved out.
•MCSO Deputy Will Townsend reported Aug. 16, he responded to a shoplifting incident at Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where a female had walked out of the store with over $11 worth of consumable goods without paying.
•Deputy Cody Swagger reported he responded Aug. 16 to a battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) incident at an Allen Road, Commerce, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and his girlfriend. The man said he had been in a physical altercation with his girlfriend.
•Deputy Mason Bennett reported Aug. 16, he responded to a home on Brittany Point Drive, Colbert, where a man reported he had been on video chat with his girlfriend and she was covered in blood. He stated he believed she was at a location in Clarke County. The complainant was able to get an address for the female in Clarke County and authorities there were able to pick her up.
•A man on Crabapple Hollow Road, Hull, reported a chainsaw and a large set of tools stolen.
•Deputy Swagger responded to a home on Garnet Ward Road, Hull, where a man reported his internet cable had been cut.
•Simple battery/law officer/detention officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers, battery and battery/simple battery – FVA was reported at a Transco Road, Comer, residence, where a female juvenile was fighting her mother and her aunt. Deputy Dorsey said the juvenile attempted to run away from the home when officers arrived. A Juvenile Court Judge ordered the juvenile be transported to the Wilkes County Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC) in Washington.
•Criminal damage to property was reported on Jack Sharp Road, Colbert, where a woman reported she came home and found her ex-boyfriend had been at the residence. She said her “ex” grabbed her cell phone and broke it by throwing it on the ground, broke her laptop computer, threatened that he would kill her and her family, grabbed her in the area of her mouth and pushed her against the window.
•Deputy Phillip Hunt responded Aug. 17 to an accident involving a deer on Hwy. 172 at Fortson Campton Road, Comer, where a vehicle had sustained disabling front end damage.
•Deputy Zachary Brooks reported he conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on Hwy. 72 at Hardman Morris Road, Danielsville, on Thursday, Aug. 18, and determined the driver was a juvenile.
•Deputy Timothy Zellner reported Thursday, August 18, he responded to Clark Glass on Glenn Carrie Road at Williamson Drive, Hull, where a vehicle had run off the road.
•A Reese Lane, Hull, woman reported Aug. 18 that people had moved into an abandoned trailer next door to her home and had attached a power cord and spliced wires to the breaker box outside to steal power.
•A person reported a possible incident of child molestation that occurred on Double H Farm Road, Commerce in Madison County.
•Deputy Bray responded Aug. 18 to a Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, residence, where a man reported someone had entered his unlocked vehicle and stole both keys to the vehicle out of the console.
•A woman reported Aug.18 that a horse had been stolen from property on Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville. She provided the name of an individual responsible for the theft.
•A man on Hwy. 29 South, Hull, reported Aug. 18 that someone stole his wallet and his Glock 19 out of his vehicle.
•A woman on Childers Road, Hull, reported Friday, August 19, she couldn’t find her .22 cal pistol.
•Sgt. Mark Goodson reported on Saturday, August 20, a man on James Springs Road, Danielsville, reported his sister who lives in Florida had threatened to charge him with kidnapping because her two kids are living with the complainant. The complainant stated his sister allowed the children to come home with him when she was attempting to leave her husband.
•Cpl. Joshua Rice responded to Destiny’s Food Store, Hwy. 29 North in Danielsville Aug. 20 to a domestic dispute in the parking lot and one of the people involved had possibly stolen a beer from the store.
•Deputy Glenn Cowan responded Aug. 20 to a Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville, residence, where a man had reportedly taken approximately 60 allergy pills and was vomiting and sweating profusely. Madison County EMS arrived to assess the man, but he refused medical treatment.
•Simple battery – FVA was reported August 20, at an Ivywood Drive, Hull, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and woman.
•Entering an automobile and theft by taking was reported Aug. 21 at a Swamp Guinea Road, Colbert, residence, where a woman reported cash had been taken out of the center console of her vehicle and out of her wallet left inside the vehicle.
•Deputy Swagger responded Aug. 21 to the Bread Basket, Hwy. 72 West, Colbert, where a man reported he left his wallet on the top of his car when he was getting fuel and drove off.
•Entering an automobile was reported at a Brittany Pointe Drive, Colbert, residence, Aug. 21, where a man reported his daughter’s vehicle had been rummaged through and the contents had been thrown around the interior of the car.
•Deputy Mason Bennett reported August 21, a man stated someone struck his vehicle while it was parked at Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, causing damage to the driver’s side door.
