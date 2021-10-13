A Colbert man was charged last week with unlawful conduct during a 911 call by using obscene/vulgar/profane language to intimidate.
On the evening of Oct. 7, Sgt. Mark Goodson responded to a home on Madison Avenue in Colbert regarding a disorderly person who had called 911 cursing and yelling at dispatchers. The man (Gantt) demanded a deputy respond but failed to disclose his emergency and hung up on the call.
Mikkos Shavoris Gantt, 32, said that he believed that he was being stalked by a former cellmate, and that they have hacked his cell phone. Gantt said that he believed that they had also been parking in front of his home watching his movements and that “they” were going to kill him. While speaking to Gantt Goodson noticed that his eyes were bloodshot and that he smelled of alcohol. When Gantt was asked about his phone call with 911 he denied yelling or cursing, but admitted that he had been drinking.
Gantt was placed under arrest. Gantt's parents stated that they are concerned with his mental stability and plan on speaking with the courts regarding an involuntary commitment.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Andrew Levi Webb, 65, homeless, was charged with third-degree arson after Deputy Carolyn Gibson responded to his daughter’s home on Hardman Morris Road regarding a domestic violence situation. Gibson found Webb sitting on the sofa in the living room and noted that he smelled heavily of alcohol and was unable to speak without slurring his words. He said he had had an argument with his daughter and felt as if he was being disrespected. He also complained of chest pains, so EMS was called to take him to a local hospital for an evaluation. His daughter and granddaughter stated that when Webb drinks alcohol he gets very aggressive and at times in the past has attempted to set their home on fire. They showed Gibson black burn marks on the bathroom sink and on the counter, along with the remains of a lighter. Warrants were issued for arson.
•Jessica Christy Andrews, 46, Colbert, felony identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification or info concerning a person and theft by taking.
•Kimberly Juanita Bales, 28, homeless, probation violation.
•John Brady Miller, 20, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Robert B. Ridgway, 64, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Jonathan Ray Burnette, 43, Colbert, DUI/alcohol. (GSP)
•Lonnie Boyd Couch, 72, Colbert, disorderly conduct.
•Garrett Nicholas Craft, 24, Danielsville, hold for Carroll County.
•Dayshana Quashey Gary, 24, Lithonia, marijuana possession less than an ounce and speeding.
•Donny Thomas Gordy, 62, Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Valerie Nicole Green, 36, Danielsville, third-degree cruelty to children and simple battery family violence.
•Marcus Carlos Gutierrez, 42, Winder, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Tamara Lynn Hansford, 37, Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Timothy Michael Horne, 41, Hull, two counts of criminal trespass family violence.
•Connie Hiott Jackson, 47, Colbert, hold for Barrow County.
•Nicholas Calvin Martin, 43, Carlton, theft by shoplifting.
•Bradley Dereck Massey, 49, Comer, felony theft by deception.
•Tyler Harrison Maxwell, 27, Bradenton, FL, driving while license suspended or revoked and restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicles. (Danielsville PD).
•Samuel Martin Olds, 18, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Buffington Nicole Love Sanders, 37, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Marquis Shawon Thomas, 30, Comer, habitual violation and speeding.
