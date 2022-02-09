A Hwy. 29 South man reported that one of his employees took a bag of $40,000 in cash.
The man said he was sitting outside his shop with a bag of cash he was going to use to buy a vehicle when one of his employees, Dana Preston Lunsford, grabbed the cash and said “this is what it’s going to take to get rid of me.”
The deputy obtained a warrant for Lunsford for “robbery by sudden snatch.”
Lunsford, 47, Hull, was later apprehended in a traffic stop and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and robbery.
Other incidents investigated last week by the sheriff’s office include:
•A Fortson Compton Road man reported that approximately 150 feet of his barbed-wire fencing had been cut and rolled up. He estimated the cost of fence repair at $700.
•A Garnett Ward Road man said his son, who he had allowed to stay with him despite having a temporary protective order against him, had been threatening to kill him and he wanted him removed. The son was forced to leave.
•A Sims Kidd Road woman reported that her son had threatened to burn the house down with her in it. She said she wanted him out and was starting the eviction process.
•A Bonds Lake Road resident reported that someone damaged her mailbox.
•A man riding a bike on East Jones Chapel Road was bitten by a pit bull. The victim declined medical attention. The owner of the dog told the deputy investigating that she would be willing to cover medical bills related to the bite if the victim seeks help.
•A Colbert couple reported that their son has mental health issues and vandalized their home and stole from them while they were out of town. The couple said the son claimed they were trying to poison him with groceries they bought for him while they were out of town.
•A Comer woman reported that her husband pushed her during an argument about their children. There were no visible marks on the victim and no arrests were made.
•A suicide attempt by pill consumption was reported.
•A Hull woman reported that she broke up with her boyfriend and he has been riding by her house and parking at her house.
•A juvenile reportedly damaged property at a Hwy. 106 residence after being told no when asking for money for chips.
•Warrants were issued for a man who allegedly shoplifted from the Dollar General in Colbert.
•A woman reported that someone damaged her vehicle in the school parking lot in Danielsville during a basketball game.
•Deposit account fraud was reported at the grocery store gas pumps off Hwy. 29.
•A father and son reportedly got into a physical altercation on Osley Mill Road in Danielsville. The father said that his dog ripped some wires from under his camper. The father said he was punishing the dog when the son tackled him to the ground. The son said he did tackle his father, adding that his dad then began punching him in the face. A witness saw the son tackle the dad but didn’t see the father punch the son. The son left with an aunt and no further action was taken.
•A woman reported that she stayed overnight in Danielsville with a relative whose two children physically assaulted her, punching her in the face and hitting her with a plastic shovel. But she opted not to press charges.
•A woman reported that her rental property on Hwy. 29 was burglarized. A garage door valued at $2,800 was taken along with stereo equipment inside the building. An exterior door was also damaged.
•A woman on Lakeview Circle reported that her boyfriend had been hitting her all day. The responding deputy noted that the woman had no visible marks, bruises or injuries. Both the man and woman appeared to be intoxicated. No arrests were made.
•Terroristic threats were reported on Rock Quarry Road.
•A runaway juvenile was reported in Danielsville. The runaway was located by a deputy after a report of an attempted break-in at a residence on Bonds Lake Road. The juvenile allegedly entered the “mud room” at the residence and then tried to open the door to the dining room, when a resident of the house showed him a gun. The juvenile left. Law officers took the juvenile back to his home and the resident of the house where the juvenile tried to break in declined to press charges.
•A passenger and driver suffered serious injuries to their legs in a single-vehicle accident at 6:48 p.m., Feb. 1 on Neese-Commerce Road near Erastus Church Road. The driver of the vehicle, who is still learning to drive, lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road, hitting a tree.
•Two people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at Martin Griffith Road and Hardman Hooper Road at 3 p.m., Feb. 3.
•A Winterville woman suffered minor injuries to her head, wrist and knee after losing control in a curve on Lem Edwards Road and striking a tree at 6:15 a.m., Feb. 3.
•A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:48 p.m. Feb. 2 when an Anderson, S.C. woman pulled off of Dove Drake Road onto Hwy. 281 and into the path of a vehicle driving by a Bowersville woman.
•A wreck occurred on Norwood Road at 6 a.m. Feb. 1 when a vehicle legally passing another vehicle was struck by a third vehicle that was pulling out of a private drive.
•Two accidents with deer were reported on Hwy. 72 and one on Hwy. 29 South.
