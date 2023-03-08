A man was arrested after allegedly pushing his elderly father to the ground on Hillwood Drive in Danielsville March 5.
The victim said his son wanted him to go to the son’s mother’s house and get money he felt he was owed, and when the father refused, his son pushed him to the ground.
Officer Glenn Cowan observed dust on the pants and jacket of the victim, who declined medical attention.
Kevin Hugh Massey, 49, Hillwood Drive, Danielsville, was charged with exploit/conflict pain to/deprive essential services to disabled person, elder person and simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A 25-year-old Commerce woman suffered serious injuries after her Ford Taurus collided with a Ford F 150 on McGinnis Chandler Road at 5:23 p.m., March 3.
•Criminal trespass was reported Feb. 27 at a home on Garnett Ward Road in Hull, where a woman reported her grandson had broken into her bedroom and gone through her belongings, but nothing was missing.
•A woman went to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Feb. 27 to report a battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) during a domestic dispute that occurred at a home on Dickson Road in Danielsville. She said her child’s father slammed her on the ground on her back and grabbed her arms while they were in the front yard of the home.
•A woman on Tarpkins Road in Commerce reported to Madison County Animal Control Officer Feb. 28 that her neighbor’s pit bull mix dog was back on her property.
•On Tuesday, Feb. 28, An abandoned vehicle was towed from New Haven Church Road at Hwy. 174 Feb. 28 due to it blocking the road.
•An accident involving a deer was reported March 1 on Paoli Road in Carlton.
•Theft by taking was reported at Stop N Shop on Hwy. 29 South in Hull Wednesday, March 1.
•A woman reported a female juvenile came to her residence and stated she was lost.
•A woman on Sammy Haggard Road in Danielsville reported simple battery during a domestic dispute with her nephew.
•A woman on Martin Griffeth Road in Hull reported a dispute with a former evicted tenant who refused to leave her property.
•An accident involving a deer was reported March 3 on Bullocks Mill Road in Danielsville.
•A man reported a road rage incident on Charles Hart Road, Colbert, on March 2. The complainant said the driver of a truck almost struck his vehicle as it was turning onto Charles Hart Road. He said the truck went past him, stopped, reversed back beside him, and the driver began to “cuss and make verbal threats” towards him, before pulling away stopping a short ways down the road and then left the area.
•A woman on Paoli Road in Carlton reported simple battery – FVA during a domestic dispute with her brother. She said he choked her and she fled to a nearby residence to get away from him. Madison County EMS was requested to threat the complainant for neck and knee pain.
•An overdose was reported March 3 at Hull residence. Narcan was administered to the patient and CPR was performed. The patient was responsive and said he had taken oxycodone.
•A domestic dispute related to a juvenile’s cable television access was reported at a Bonds Lake Road residence in Danielsville.
•A Northwood Circle resident in Colbert reported that his black and orange Mongoose trick bicycle had been stolen after it was left in the front yard of the residence.
•A women on Old Elberton Road in Hull reported a dispute with her boyfriend when he visited the residence to remove his belongings. She said he threatened to remove the air from her vehicle’s tires. She said she was scared he might return and wanted to report the incident.
•A Colbert woman reported an employee of hers stole her company vehicle.
•An altercation was reported at a Gillespie Drive residence in Hull, but no arrests were made after officers’ interviews of those at the residence included conflicting and changing stories.
•Terroristic threats were reported on Strickland Road in Colbert March 5 when a couple reported that the niece they raised threatened to burn their house down if they had her kid taken from her.
•A man on Piedmont Road reported March 5 that his ex-girlfriend slapped him on his face in front of his son. The officer didn’t observe any red marks and no arrests were made.
•A stolen vehicle was recovered from a Red Hill Road address in Commerce March 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.