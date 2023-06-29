A man faces charges in Madison County in connection with his involvement in a domestic dispute.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office charged Wayne Michael Melton, 56, no address listed, with cruelty to children – criminal negligence/causes excessive physical/mental pain, disorderly conduct, simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers when officers responded to a report of a disorderly person at a home on Pope Miller Road in Danielsville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.