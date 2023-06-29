A man faces charges in Madison County in connection with his involvement in a domestic dispute.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office charged Wayne Michael Melton, 56, no address listed, with cruelty to children – criminal negligence/causes excessive physical/mental pain, disorderly conduct, simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers when officers responded to a report of a disorderly person at a home on Pope Miller Road in Danielsville.
The complainant stated Melton, who was her boyfriend, got intoxicated and became disorderly, got upset with her 13-year-old daughter and got in her face, yelled and cursed at her.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident – duty to stop at the scene of an accident was reported on Neese-Commerce Road, Commerce, where a vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a fence. Witnesses observed the driver of the vehicle leaving the scene.
•A woman reported a theft by taking at Kwik Chek Food Mart, Hwy. 29 South, Hull. The complainant stated that she noticed $20 was missing from her purse after she told her daughter she could not have $20 to put gas in her boyfriend’s vehicle.
•Criminal damage to property and theft by taking was reported on Tarpkins Road, Danielsville, where a domestic dispute between a mother and son was reported. The mother stated her son slashed the tire on her truck and attempted to leave in a different vehicle.
•An accident involving a deer was reported on Colbert-Danielsville Road, Danielsville. MCSO deputy Mason Bennett reported he struck a deer with his patrol vehicle causing damage to the undercarriage of the vehicle.
•A Hannah Drive, Danielsville, female came to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to speak with a MCSO deputy.
•Criminal trespass was reported at a Brickyard Road, Comer, location where a woman reported that someone scattered litter around a concrete bench next to her driveway and tore down a U.S. flag that was attached to a utility pole in her front yard.
•A Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, woman came to the MCSO to report financial transaction card fraud. She said he had over $644 in fraudulent activity on her band account. The bank was able to provide a name and address for the person who made the fraudulent charges.
•Criminal trespass and entering an automobile were reported at a South Hickory Point, Hull, residence, where a woman reported that someone stole $100 out of her wallet that was inside the console of her vehicle and scattered items from inside the console across the vehicle.
•A woman on McCannon Morris Road, Hull, reported that a female could be seen on her Ring camera taking pictures of her camera system. The complainant stated she posted the camera footage on Facebook and multiple people commented, saying they encountered the same female coming onto their property and taking pictures of their camera system.
•A 16-year-old female juvenile was found unresponsive at a home on Short Seagraves Road, Commerce. The juvenile, who admitted to taking the drug Shrooms, was transported by Madison County EMA to the hospital for treatment.
•A man reported an entering automobile incident at Ila Restaurant, North Main Street, Ila. He stated that a tool bag containing Norco, Flexeril and Flomax prescription drugs, Tylenol, Percogesic and Vertigo over-the-counter medications and a throttle piece for a tractor was taken off the front seat of his locked vehicle while it was parked at this location.
•Criminal trespass on Moriah Church Road, Danielsville, where a domestic dispute was reported and a man threw a jack through the window of a vehicle.
•A man reported criminal trespass on Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville.
•A man on Beck Road, Hull, reported possible identity fraud. He stated he had been locked out of his emails and his bank account a male had had been in a previous relationship with could possibly be responsible.
•A man on Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville, reported that someone had left an abandoned vehicle in his driveway.
•Theft by taking was reported on Crabapple Hollow Road, Hull, where a man reported the theft of a push lawn mower.
•A domestic dispute was reported at a Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, residence, between a woman and her fiancé and his father and the men wanted her out of their home.
•Simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) was reported at a home on Colbert Grove Church Road, Danielsville, where a domestic dispute between a man and woman got into a verbal argument over his truck and her daughter who was living in the home at the time.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA and criminal trespass was reported by a woman on Foote McClellan Road, Colbert, who was involved in a domestic dispute with her brother. The complainant stated her brother had hit her and her mother and broke down her bedroom door before he left in a vehicle belonging to her mother.
•A man on Dunneden Drive, Danielsville, reported simple assault after he was reportedly threatened by a man whose son was reportedly riding a dirt bike recklessly up and down the road.
•Financial transaction card fraud and theft of lost or mislaid property at Neese Grocery and Gas, Hwy. 106 South, Danielsville, where a man reported his business debit card had been stolen and used at the Neese Grocery and Gas.
•Improper stopping on the roadway was reported on Hwy. 174, Danielsville, where an abandoned vehicle was partially blocking a driveway.
•A woman on Brownwood Drive, Hull, reported theft by taking. She stated she had been out of town for a week and when she returned to his location her vehicle was not parked where she had left it.
•A man on Roy Smith Road, Hull, received an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand. He was transported my Madison County EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment. The man stated he was shooting a shotgun and it recoiled, causing the damage to his hand.
•A woman reported an accident involving a deer on Parham Road at Fleeman Road, Danielsville.
