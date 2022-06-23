A Danielsville man was charged after an altercation with law enforcement officers June 15.
James Christopher Graham, 27, Ingram Road, Graham faces three counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, six counts of removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official and three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s office, Deputy Mason Bennett responded to an Ingram Road, Danielsville, residence to a disorderly person around 8:50 p.m.
The complainant stated Graham a resident at the Ingram Road home was “acting crazy and punching holes in the wall.”
Bennett reported when he exited his patrol car he could see Graham at the back of the house “pacing back and forth talking about God.”
Bennett said when he leaned onto his patrol car, Graham took off on foot towards tall grass on the backside of the property and he notified dispatch of a foot chase. The deputy said Graham laid down in the tall grass and continued to talk to people who were not there. Bennett stated as he called out for Graham, he stood up and started walking towards Bennett.
Bennett reported as the two turned to walk back to the house to wait for EMS to come check on him Graham lunged and placed his hand on Bennett’s handgun and was able to get one safety of the holster unengaged and began to pull up. Bennett stated he was able to get his right hand on his handgun and use his left hand to cause Graham to fall to the ground and eventually let go.
While waiting for backup officers to arrive, Graham ran under a shed and hid behind a motorcycle. When he left the shed he grabbed a 2x4 board, but then dropped it. MCSO Sgt. Goodson arrived on the scene and Graham became combative again and started to sit and lay on his back allowing Goodson only to be able to place him in cuffs in front of his body.
As Bennett and Goodson were walking Graham towards the patrol car Graham was able to get a hold of Goodson’s handgun. Bennett stated he put Graham back on the ground and a fight ensued with Graham being able to cut the power on Goodson’s taser on. Graham pointed the taser at Bennett’s chest, but Bennett stated he grabbed the taser and pointed it away from the officers and that’s when the taser was shot.
Officer Cook with the Danielsville Police Department arrived, Graham was “dry stunned” from the taser to his back and was cuffed with his hands behind his back. As he was being moved to Bennett’s patrol car he grabbed Bennett’s handgun a second time trying to unholster it.
Bennett said while en route to the Madison County Jail, Graham was still talking in an incoherent nature and tried to kick the back window out of the patrol car.
During the altercation, Sgt. Goodson received an injury to his left ankle and needed to seek medical attention.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•John William Baxter, 47, 1707 Washington Highway, Elberton, probation violation.
•Ronald Hoyt Bryant, 48, Laurie Drive, Athens, criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, criminal damage to property, violation of a Family Violence Order, criminal trespass and unlawful conduct during 911 calls or contacts 911 and make a false report.
•James Foster Burnworth Jr., 45, Irvin Kirk Road, Danielsville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, improper stopping and probation violation.
•Alvin Wesley Freeman, 50, South Creek, Hull, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided.
•Lilly Anamae Gibson, 22, Wilson Circle, Lavonia, house for Royston Police Department.
•Elijah Samuel Gunby, 19, Dusty Road, Winterville, three counts of child molestation.
•Wayne Patrell Jackson, 36, homeless, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call, aggravated stalking, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Daniel Eduardo Lara, 19, Doe Run Lane, Elberton, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and felony theft by receiving stolen property.
•Kyle Jonathan Meeler, 34, Carriage Way, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Kara Noel Moore, 35, Hardman Lane, Carlton, housed for Danielsville Police Department.
•Leroy Parr Jr., 53, G.R. Hayes Drive, Elberton, probation violation.
•Jeremy Coty Sparks, 30, Macedonia Road, Union Point, felony failure to appear.
•Keyshawn Daniel Woodson, 22, West Railroad Street, Elberton, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and speeding 55 mph (16-25 miles over).
•Luis Gonzalez-Hann, 33, Louise Drive, Hull, simple battery – FVA.
•Khalil Deonte Green, 24, Old Elberton Road, Hull, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Gerardo Lecona Lopez, 49, Pebble Stone Drive, Watkinsville, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to stop for a stop sign.
•Chase Logan Mattox, 25, Duffell Martin Road, Comer, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Bobby Clarence Perry, 76, Old Harden Orchard Road, Commerce, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and speeding 25 mph (16-25 miles over).
•Trena Leau Price, 42, James Holcomb Road, Hull, drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of cocaine.
•Yobani Rico-Vilchiz, 31, Hwy. 29, Athens, hold for Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
•Delrunte Leon Rucker, 25, West Railroad Street, Elberton, possession of marijuana.
•Annie R. Smith, 24, Hog Mountain Road, Bogart, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Any Vilches, 32, Chatham Drive, Athens, driving with no valid driver’s license on person, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
•Stephanie Karen Waite, 25, Glenn Fuller Circle, Commerce, probation violation.
•Ronald Charles Williams, 32, Welch Place, Athens, order to serve.
